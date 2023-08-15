RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed’ Him Dry

Tucker Carlson's latest guest on Tucker on Twitter was 2024 long shot Democratic hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and they discussed everything from Ukraine to his uncle John F. Kennedy's assassination to his gripe about not receiving Secret Service protection.

In the nearly hour-and-a-half episode posted Tuesday, Kennedy Jr. theorized he's been denied sponsored protection from the government as a way to "bleed" him dry.

"I think the least malevolent interpretation that you can put on it is that they know I'm going to have to have some kind of security service," he told Carlson.

At another point, he accused the DNC of "playing hardball" by not taking his campaign seriously.

The Democrat said paying for his own security costs between $100,000 and $200,000 every month.

"I think they probably feel like they can bleed me white by making sure that I'm not spending that money on advertising or organization," he said.

Kennedy Jr. added though that he was simply "speculating" on the reason.

Kennedy's long-shot presidential campaign has not caught up to President Joe Biden in polling. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Democrat has argued in recent weeks that he's entitled to Secret Service protection because he's typically polling double digits against President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, and because he is facing threats over his campaign.

According to the Secret Service, "major presidential and vice presidential candidates" are entitled to protection. That protection needs to be authorized by the Department of Homeland Security after consultation with an advisory committee of congressional leaders.

Only a handful of candidates that were not official party nominees have received such protection. Since 2000, that list includes names like Herman Cain and Bernie Sanders.

Decisions about protection are also typically not made so early. In 2007, for instance, Barack Obama received security nine months before the actual primary election votes, the earliest such a decision was made.