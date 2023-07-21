RFK Jr. Tarnishes Kennedy Legacy With Latinos, Leaders and Experts Say

In the homes of Hispanic Americans over the decades, many Roman Catholic, there would often be a couple of essential photos along with those of family. One would be Pope John Paul II, who served for nearly three decades, and the other of John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic president.

Similarly impactful, but lesser known, Kennedy is believed by historians to be the first president to acknowledge Latino voters as a key voting bloc when he spoke to a group of civil rights activists in 1963, just hours before he was assassinated.

Then there was his brother Robert Kennedy, whose political alliance with Cesar Chavez was one of the most unique in American history, boosting both men as the famous senator amplified the plight of the United Farm Workers who sought better pay and working conditions, while Chavez signaled to Latinos and immigrants that Kennedy could be trusted.

With that legacy, it might be expected that Hispanics, who have only gained strength in numbers in the more than half century since — particularly within the Democratic Party — would be an area of strength for Robert Kennedy Jr., the environmental lawyer running a long-shot bid for the presidency.

But leaders and experts who spoke to The Messenger said the opposite is true due to his conspiracy theory-laden rhetoric on the COVID-19 virus and its vaccine — on Saturday video leaked of Kennedy Jr. falsely calling the virus "ethnically targeted" to certain groups, while it spared Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. They also slammed his policy pronouncements on immigration, after he said the border must be sealed, calling it a "dystopian nightmare," and claimed that everyone knows Mexican cartels "are now running U.S. immigration policy."

"His father and his uncle were revered by the Latino community and it just feels like he’s betrayed the Kennedy name and legacy among Latinos," said Janet Murguia, the president of UnidosUS Action Fund, one of the most respected Hispanic leaders in Washington, who once angered former president Barack Obama by labeling him the "deporter-in-chief."

Of note, it was his uncle JFK who wrote an essay in 1958 for the Anti-Defamation League titled "A Nation of Immigrants," one he decided to turn into a book five years later ahead of a push to overhaul the country's immigration laws.

Murguia went on to call it "extremely disappointing, sad, and tragic" to hear RFK Jr.'s comments on COVID and vaccines, particularly when Latinos "saw a disproportionate number of our community suffer and die from it."

While Kennedy Jr. made wild claims that the virus was "targeted to attack" white people and Black people, CDC data updated on June 28 showed that out of the 1,134,000 COVID deaths in the United States, 171,301 were Latino and 156,185 were Black.

In a phone call with The Messenger, RFK Jr. responded to a question on anger from Hispanic leaders over his stances on COVID-19 and the border and whether he has dishonored his family legacy with the Latino community.

"I don’t think that’s true," he said.

Turning to immigration he said "we need closed borders and wide open gates," and that immigration from Mexico and legal immigration should be easier.

"The open border people don't understand what's happening there," he added. "We need to close our border and open our gates to increase immigration from Central America and Latin America, particularly from people who are oppressed."

RFK Jr. Makes Overture to Latino Group, Leaves Crowd "Bewildered"

When the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) held its national convention in New York City last week, President Joe Biden did not choose to attend its candidate forum, but RFK Jr. did, providing the opportunity for him to remind the well-connected group of Hispanic leaders in the audience of his history, as well as to offer a deeper set of answers on how he would make the lives of Latinos in the U.S. better as president.

He started by talking about "my uncle and my father for whom the welfare of Hispanic Americans and our relationships with Latin America were one of the premiere priorities of their administration," invoking JFK's creation of Alliance for Progress, to deepen ties with Latin America, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to coordinate foreign aid.

Calling his father's friendship with Chavez, his "closest and probably most important political alliance," he explained that Chavez helped him win the California primary during the last day of his life and "remained a very close friend of mine for most of my adult life." He noted proudly that he served as a pallbearer at Chavez funeral.

In The Messenger interview, Kennedy Jr. recalled that when he got into environmental issues, he found a willing partner in Chavez on fighting pesticides, which became his "preoccupation" in the final decade of his life, due to "56,000 farmworkers being poisoned by pesticides every year."

But rather than speak about what he would do to help Hispanics as president at NALEO, and perhaps take the opportunity to address his controversial stances, some in the crowd felt that Kennedy Jr. uses his family history as sword and shield with a hope — or perhaps an assumption — that it’s the first and most important factor in whether Latinos will look upon him fondly.

RFK Jr. then used much of his 20 minutes of allotted time to speak about his fight in 2001 to stop the bombing of Vieques in Puerto Rico by the U.S. Navy, noting that it was his son's Aidan's birthday, whose middle name is Vieques.

He then told a story of his time on the island that included fleeing from soldiers, a Puerto Rican judge who became a personal nemesis, and his jailing with friend and actor Edward James Olmos, which is when many in the crowd became lost.

Among those left puzzled included the head of NALEO, who invited him to speak at the conference.

“People were bewildered,” Arturo Vargas, the group's executive director, said. "I heard a lot of people say 'Where is he going with this?'"

Geraldo Cadava, a historian at Northwestern University who focuses on Latinos and was recently named a contributor to the New Yorker, was in the audience at NALEO and said Kennedy Jr. must think that because of his family’s history "that he gets Latinos, that it's in his bones."

"It seems like all he has to go on when it comes to Latinos is his family history, but he doesn't know enough about Latinos today to talk about the community today," he said.

What Kennedy Jr. Says He Would do to Help Hispanics as President

Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks with university student Abderramar Brenes August 1, 2001 upon arrival to island of Vieques, Puerto Rico, hours After being released from a federal jail In Guaynabo. Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images

Asked about what specifically he would do as president to help the Latino community, Kennedy Jr. paused for ten seconds, taking time to find what he wanted to say.

The big issue, he said, is incentivizing and supporting entrepreneurship in Hispanic communities, providing access to capital, access to loans, and making sure Latinos are treated fairly by the Small Business Administration. He said a legacy issue for him is pollution in Latino communities, noting that four out of five toxic waste dumps are most highly concentrated in Black and Latino neighborhoods, with the worst one in east Los Angeles.

"Hispanics live in areas with disproportionate exposure," he said.

One person RFK Jr. mentioned during his NALEO speech was a congressman, so little known at the time, that he was beat by authorities for protesting in Vieques. Luis Gutierrez from Chicago would go on to have a 26-year career as a congressman, one where he never hesitated to show up to protest on everything from Puerto Rico to immigration reform, and was arrested multiple times for doing so.

Gutierrez recalled 200 people being arrested and put in holding cells in a federal detention center in Puerto Rico, but mostly he remembers the deep affection he had for Kennedy Jr. after their ordeal.

"What I remember most was I fell in love with him, he was so sincere and heartfelt, plus he went out of his way to be there. How many other people of his stature actually showed up in Vieques?" he asked.

But watching RFK Jr.'s remarks now, Gutierrez has had a change of heart.

"I don't know, hes not the same person I met, he's not the same person I was in a jail cell with, he isn’t," he told The Messenger, while acknowledging the debt of gratitude he is owed for fighting to stop the bombings on the island.

Gutierrez, who was an immigration champion, said it also "saddens me to hear someone of his caliber and his family’s tradition call for sealing a border."

"Sealing a border is neatly said but he should go to the desert to see the skulls and the remains of the people no one will never write about and talk about what's happening there every day," he said.

A Legacy Burnished and Then Left to Wither

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on July 14, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Raul Hinojosa-Ojeda, a professor of Chicano and Labor studies at UCLA, said Bobby Kennedy and Cesar Chavez shared many important moments, like when the senator visited his friend, asking him to stop his 25-day fast offered as public penance over violence that came out of his union's strike tactics. Former senator Ted Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s uncle, was also instrumental in Ronald Reagan's 1986 immigration law and worked on immigration reform issues until his death in 2009.

"It truly is a national, tragic disgrace for him to say what he says now with what the Kennedys always stood for," Hinojosa-Ojeda said. "Maybe he believes the best thing his campaign can do to capitalize on the current moment, beyond having the Kennedy name, is to embrace another national political asset: racism. Maybe he thinks combining those things will help fuel his campaign."

Asked for comment, the United Farm Workers, the organization birthed by Chavez, began by telling The Messenger that President Biden "unequivocally" embraced a bill the group helped get out of the House in 2021 to modernize farmworker laws. "Biden has been very good for us," spokesman Antonio De Loera Brust said.

Asked about Kennedy Jr. and his comments on the border and COVID-19, the group would only say that he has not reached out to the "UFW for an endorsement, which would be the first step in any such consideration."

The group stressed that the Kennedy family has been and continues to be "great friends, allies, and supporters of the farm worker movement," and "the legacy of Senator Robert Kennedy looms very large."

But allies of both Chavez and of RFK Jr. earlier in his life, offered more pointed criticism as long as it was without attribution.

"RFK Jr. wasn't like this before," said a source who knew Chavez for 25 years and was friendly with Kennedy Jr. when he was younger.

Sources noted that it is difficult for former allies of RFK Jr. to condemn his embrace of conspiracy theories now — which can be piled onto his previously disproved claims on links between childhood vaccines and autism, the health dangers of Wi-Fi, and government surveillance through 5G cell technology — when his family has already strongly done so.

“I strongly condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," wrote Kerry Kennedy, president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization. "His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."

The Chavez in the Room

A sculpted bust of Cesar Chavez is seen with a collection of framed photos on a table as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Privately and publicly, Latino leaders as well as former Kennedy Jr. allies say that for all the talk of his father's relationship with Cesar Chavez, it is important to note Biden's connection to the family as well.

The president, who made news when he had a 22-inch bronze bust of Cesar Chavez placed behind the Resolute Desk in the White House upon his inauguration, has also made moves that are decidedly more than symbolic. Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of the labor icon, is his campaign manager, the first Latina ever chosen for a president's re-election effort.

"If RFK's trying to court Latinos by raising the ghost of Cesar Chavez, Biden’s already done that by making his granddaughter his campaign manager," Cadava said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spread conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 virus and vaccine. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

There is plainly no way Kennedy Jr. will stop speaking about his famous family, but detractors argue he doesn't internalize the lessons from the stories he spins. At NALEO, RFK Jr. told the story of JFK going to Colombia, calling it one of his favorite trips as president, where more than 500,000 people greeted him at the main plaza in Bogotá.

"Do you know why they love you?" Colombia's president Alberto Lleras Camargo asked, according to Kennedy Jr., with his uncle responding "why?"

"Because you put the United States on the side of the poor," the Colombian president answered.

For Gutierrez, who was beat and spent time in dog kennels and a jail with RFK Jr., it's clear that the famous son has lost his way.

"Deep in my heart there is joy in fighting discrimination and unfairness and injustice and I remember the joy he brought to the group. He kept us motivated, he made the journey so much easier for all of us," Gutierrez said.

"But this is not the man that I met."