RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied Him Secret Service Protection - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied Him Secret Service Protection

'Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,' Kennedy tweeted

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that the Biden Administration has denied him the Secret Service protections offered to presidential candidates, which were enacted after the assassination of his father.

"Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me," the presidential hopeful tweeted. "Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request."

Secret Service protections for presidential candidates were established following the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, a former U.S. senator and attorney general who was assassinated while running for president in 1968.

Read More

Kennedy, who is running against current President Joe Biden for the Democratic president nomination, included a statement he says is from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: "I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time."

President Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
President Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Tom Brenner/Getty Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Secret Service is required by law to protect "major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election." According to the Secret Service, the statute says that "major presidential and vice presidential candidates" refers to individuals identified by the Secretary of Homeland Security after consultation with an advisory committee.

The 2024 general election is 466 days away from the time Kennedy tweeted.

Kennedy says his campaign's request included a 67-page report detailing why he should receive protection because of the safety and security risks he faces as a presidential candidate.

The Biden Administration has not yet commented on Kennedy's claim.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.