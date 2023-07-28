RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied Him Secret Service Protection
'Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,' Kennedy tweeted
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that the Biden Administration has denied him the Secret Service protections offered to presidential candidates, which were enacted after the assassination of his father.
"Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me," the presidential hopeful tweeted. "Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request."
Secret Service protections for presidential candidates were established following the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, a former U.S. senator and attorney general who was assassinated while running for president in 1968.
- RFK Jr. Denies Reports Steve Bannon Encouraged Him to Run, Says 2024 Will Be ‘Decided By Podcasts’
- How Biden Is Dealing With RFK Jr.: Ignore and ‘Let Him Implode’
- RFK Jr. Blasts ‘Targeted Propaganda’ Against Him; Denies Racism, Anti-Vax Accusations
- What it Would Mean if the Secret Service Must Protect a Federal Felon
- RFK Jr. Tarnishes Kennedy Legacy With Latinos, Leaders and Experts Say
Kennedy, who is running against current President Joe Biden for the Democratic president nomination, included a statement he says is from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: "I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time."
The Secret Service is required by law to protect "major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election." According to the Secret Service, the statute says that "major presidential and vice presidential candidates" refers to individuals identified by the Secretary of Homeland Security after consultation with an advisory committee.
The 2024 general election is 466 days away from the time Kennedy tweeted.
Kennedy says his campaign's request included a 67-page report detailing why he should receive protection because of the safety and security risks he faces as a presidential candidate.
The Biden Administration has not yet commented on Kennedy's claim.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics