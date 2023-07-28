RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied Him Secret Service Protection

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that the Biden Administration has denied him the Secret Service protections offered to presidential candidates, which were enacted after the assassination of his father.

"Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me," the presidential hopeful tweeted. "Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request."

Secret Service protections for presidential candidates were established following the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, a former U.S. senator and attorney general who was assassinated while running for president in 1968.

Kennedy, who is running against current President Joe Biden for the Democratic president nomination, included a statement he says is from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: "I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time."

President Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tom Brenner/Getty Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Secret Service is required by law to protect "major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election." According to the Secret Service, the statute says that "major presidential and vice presidential candidates" refers to individuals identified by the Secretary of Homeland Security after consultation with an advisory committee.

The 2024 general election is 466 days away from the time Kennedy tweeted.

Kennedy says his campaign's request included a 67-page report detailing why he should receive protection because of the safety and security risks he faces as a presidential candidate.

The Biden Administration has not yet commented on Kennedy's claim.