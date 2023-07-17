Kennedy Family Members Line Up to Condemn RFK Jr. Remarks on COVID Being ‘Engineered for Ethnic Targeting’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sister released a statement Monday condemning remarks by her brother in which he suggested COVID-19 is "targeted to attack Caucasian and Black people."

Kennedy Jr. has found himself facing pushback repeatedly over his vaccine skepticism as he runs his longshot 2024 campaign. His recent remarks were widely condemned as anti-Semitic after he said the "most immune" to COVID-19 are "Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese."

Multiple Jewish organizations condemned the 2024 hopeful's remarks. The Democratic watchdog group Congressional Integrity Project also requested House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to disinvite Kennedy Jr. from a Thursday House hearing.

His sister, Kerry Kennedy, join the condemning with a statement on Monday.

"I strongly condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," she wrote. "His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."

Kerry Kennedy is the president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a civil rights organization named after their father, the late Robert F. Kennedy, a former senator and attorney general who was assassinated in 1968.

Joe Kennedy III, the nephew of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also tweeted on Monday, calling his uncle's "hurtful and wrong."

"My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said," Kennedy III, who serves as special envoy for Northern Ireland, wrote.