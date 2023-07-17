Kennedy Family Members Line Up to Condemn RFK Jr. Remarks on COVID Being ‘Engineered for Ethnic Targeting’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sister released a statement Monday condemning remarks by her brother in which he suggested COVID-19 is "targeted to attack Caucasian and Black people."
Kennedy Jr. has found himself facing pushback repeatedly over his vaccine skepticism as he runs his longshot 2024 campaign. His recent remarks were widely condemned as anti-Semitic after he said the "most immune" to COVID-19 are "Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese."
Multiple Jewish organizations condemned the 2024 hopeful's remarks. The Democratic watchdog group Congressional Integrity Project also requested House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to disinvite Kennedy Jr. from a Thursday House hearing.
His sister, Kerry Kennedy, join the condemning with a statement on Monday.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says in Interview He Talks ‘a Lot’ to ‘Dead People’
- RFK Jr. Tarnishes Kennedy Legacy With Latinos, Leaders and Experts Say
- DeSantis Floats Appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to FDA or CDC
- Instagram Lifts Ban on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Dennis Kucinich as Campaign Manager
"I strongly condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," she wrote. "His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."
Kerry Kennedy is the president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a civil rights organization named after their father, the late Robert F. Kennedy, a former senator and attorney general who was assassinated in 1968.
Joe Kennedy III, the nephew of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also tweeted on Monday, calling his uncle's "hurtful and wrong."
"My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said," Kennedy III, who serves as special envoy for Northern Ireland, wrote.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics