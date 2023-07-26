RFK Jr.’s Campaign Has Paid Multiple Republicans, Anti-Vaccine Activists: Finance Filings

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination has paid several activists and groups that harbor anti-vaccine views and public health conspiracy theories, as well as a Republican fundraising firm, according to a report by CNN.
According to campaign finance disclosure filings, Kennedy’s campaign paid $13,550 to a company named KFP Consulting, whose manager is anti-vaccine activist Del Bigtree.
Bigtree founded the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network and has in the past compared vaccination to the persecution of Jewish people during the holocaust.
Kennedy’s campaign has also paid multiple employees of Moms Across America, a nonprofit organization that campaigns against genetically modified organisms and pesticides in food and has falsely suggested that GMOs are linked to autism in children.
- Alicia Silverstone Endorses ‘True Leader’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for His 2024 Campaign
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Dennis Kucinich as Campaign Manager
- Jack Dorsey Says Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‘Can and Will’ Win Presidential Election
- Cheryl Hines Opens Up About Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Presidential Run: ‘This Feels Different’
- DeSantis Floats Appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to FDA or CDC
The campaign has also paid, among others, an editor of anti-vaccination films, a self-described “autism advocate” who has falsely suggested vaccines are linked to autism and a podcast host who regularly traffics in discussions of aliens, vaccine conspiracy theories and artificial intelligence, according to CNN.
The campaign paid more than $25,000 combined to F Street Partners — a Republican fundraising firm that claims to help “conservative and right of center organizations — and two former Republican congressional candidates in Massachusetts and California.
Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, has regularly made dubious or outright false claims about a link between vaccines and autism.
He also recently suggested that COVID-19 may have been genetically modified to not harm Jewish and Chinese people. Democratic politicians and Kennedy’s own family members condemned the comments, to which Kennedy claimed Democrats were trying to censor him.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics