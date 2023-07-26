RFK Jr.’s Campaign Has Paid Multiple Republicans, Anti-Vaccine Activists: Finance Filings

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination has paid several activists and groups that harbor anti-vaccine views and public health conspiracy theories, as well as a Republican fundraising firm, according to a report by CNN.

According to campaign finance disclosure filings, Kennedy’s campaign paid $13,550 to a company named KFP Consulting, whose manager is anti-vaccine activist Del Bigtree.

Bigtree founded the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network and has in the past compared vaccination to the persecution of Jewish people during the holocaust.

Kennedy’s campaign has also paid multiple employees of Moms Across America, a nonprofit organization that campaigns against genetically modified organisms and pesticides in food and has falsely suggested that GMOs are linked to autism in children.

The campaign has also paid, among others, an editor of anti-vaccination films, a self-described “autism advocate” who has falsely suggested vaccines are linked to autism and a podcast host who regularly traffics in discussions of aliens, vaccine conspiracy theories and artificial intelligence, according to CNN.

The campaign paid more than $25,000 combined to F Street Partners — a Republican fundraising firm that claims to help “conservative and right of center organizations — and two former Republican congressional candidates in Massachusetts and California.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, has regularly made dubious or outright false claims about a link between vaccines and autism.

He also recently suggested that COVID-19 may have been genetically modified to not harm Jewish and Chinese people. Democratic politicians and Kennedy’s own family members condemned the comments, to which Kennedy claimed Democrats were trying to censor him.