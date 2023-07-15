Jewish Groups Slam RFK Jr. for Antisemitic and Anti-Chinese COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory
The Democratic presidential hopeful suggested that the virus targets caucasians and Black people, while Chinese and Jewish communities have higher rates of immunity
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared an antisemitic conspiracy theory during a press event this week, with video of his comments going viral Saturday.
“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted," said Kennedy. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”
Kennedy, a prominent COVID-19 conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine activist, suggested it was unclear if this “targeting” was intentional or not.
- White House Calls RFK Jr.’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory ‘Vile’
- McCarthy: ‘Censoring’ RFK Jr. Not the Answer After COVID-19 Conspiracy
- RFK Jr. Accuses Democrats of Trying to Censor Him Over ‘Ethnically Targeted’ COVID Comments
- Kennedy Family Members Line Up to Condemn RFK Jr. Remarks on COVID Being ‘Engineered for Ethnic Targeting’
- RFK Jr.’s Campaign Has Paid Multiple Republicans, Anti-Vaccine Activists: Finance Filings
The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China, has been tied to a rise in anti-Asian sentiment. The history of blaming Jews for widespread illness is long, with even the Black Death of the 1300s–a pandemic that wiped out a large chunk of Europe–seeing the Jewish population blamed and targeted for harassment, discrimination, and worse.
Jewish organizations were highly critical of Kennedy's remarks.
"We have no words for this man’s lunacy," tweeted Stop Antisemitism.
“This is crazy,” Morton Klein, President of the Zionist Organization of America, told the New York Post. “It makes no sense that they would do that. I read everything. I was totally against the vaccine. . . I wanted to convince myself it was correct not to take it. I have never seen anything like this.”
CEO of the American Jewish Committee Ted Deutch called Kennedy's remarks "deeply offensive and incredibly dangerous" in a tweet.
"Every aspect of his comments reflects some of the most abhorrent antisemitic conspiracy theories throughout history and contributes to today’s dangerous rise of antisemitism," said Deutch.
Kennedy denied that he had suggested COVID-19 targeted anyone, saying: "I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews."
The Anti-Defamation League told the Post that Kennedy's comments are "deeply offensive" and that the suggestion that COVID-19 is some sort of Chinese or Jewish-created weapon "feeds into sinophobic and anti-semitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that we have seen evolve over the last three years.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics