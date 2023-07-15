Jewish Groups Slam RFK Jr. for Antisemitic and Anti-Chinese COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared an antisemitic conspiracy theory during a press event this week, with video of his comments going viral Saturday.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted," said Kennedy. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

Kennedy, a prominent COVID-19 conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine activist, suggested it was unclear if this “targeting” was intentional or not.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks as Michael Smerconish hosts a SiriusXM Town Hall with Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at The Centre Theater on June 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China, has been tied to a rise in anti-Asian sentiment. The history of blaming Jews for widespread illness is long, with even the Black Death of the 1300s–a pandemic that wiped out a large chunk of Europe–seeing the Jewish population blamed and targeted for harassment, discrimination, and worse.

Jewish organizations were highly critical of Kennedy's remarks.

"We have no words for this man’s lunacy," tweeted Stop Antisemitism.

“This is crazy,” Morton Klein, President of the Zionist Organization of America, told the New York Post. “It makes no sense that they would do that. I read everything. I was totally against the vaccine. . . I wanted to convince myself it was correct not to take it. I have never seen anything like this.”

CEO of the American Jewish Committee Ted Deutch called Kennedy's remarks "deeply offensive and incredibly dangerous" in a tweet.

"Every aspect of his comments reflects some of the most abhorrent antisemitic conspiracy theories throughout history and contributes to today’s dangerous rise of antisemitism," said Deutch.

Kennedy denied that he had suggested COVID-19 targeted anyone, saying: "I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews."

The Anti-Defamation League told the Post that Kennedy's comments are "deeply offensive" and that the suggestion that COVID-19 is some sort of Chinese or Jewish-created weapon "feeds into sinophobic and anti-semitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that we have seen evolve over the last three years.”