RFK Jr. Blasts ‘Targeted Propaganda’ Against Him; Denies Racism, Anti-Vax Accusations

The 2024 hopeful pushed directly back against Democrats at the hearing accusing him of pushing 'hateful rhetoric' endorsed by Republicans

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in his opening statement at a hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, vehemently denied racism, anti-semitism, and anti-vaccine accusations, calling them "targeted propaganda."

"I haver never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti-semitic," Kennedy Jr. said, noting his strong support of Israel.

The 2024 Democratic hopeful also said he's "never been anti-vaccine," but acknowledged most people think he is.

Ranking member Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, in her opening statement, accused Kennedy Jr. of pushing "hateful rhetoric" and blasted House Republicans as endorsing him by inviting him to give testimony on government censorship.

The Democrat specifically mentioned Kennedy Jr.'s recent controversial statement that coronavirus is "ethnically targeted," with Jews and Chinese being the most immune and white and Black people being more targeted.

Kennedy Jr. has been vocally critical of vaccines, specifically Covid vaccines, though he's argued he would not ban such vaccines as president. The Democrat has linked medical side effects to various vaccines that numerous health officials and agencies have denied.

Some of Kennedy Jr.'s own family members have condemned his views on vaccines, including his recent claim of "ethnic targeting" in coronavirus. Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine claims have also led controversy on social media, like YouTube removing a recent interview for violating their misinformation policies. In the interview, Kennedy Jr. discussed chemicals leading to "sexual dysphoria" in young men.

"I'm subject to this new a form of censorship, with is targeted propaganda," Kennedy Jr. said, telling Plaskett that if she really believes he's hateful then they should discuss the "details" of his statements.

The Democrat condemned "anybody who uses the words I said" to promote anti-semitism or racism.

RFK Rages Against Racism Accusations at House hearing
Robert Kennedy Jr., 2024 Presidential hopeful, testifies at the "Weaponization of the Federal Government" hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.Jim WATSON / AFP/Getty Images

Kennedy Jr. wrapped up his opening remarks by calling for more "empathy" in politics. He recalled seeing his uncle, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., talk to people across the political aisle while in the Senate, including the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who Kennedy Jr. described as "Darth Vader" to him as a child.

Democrats in the House made it clear ahead of the hearing on Wednesday that they did not approve of Kennedy Jr.'s appearance. After Plaskett's opening remarks, the ranking member argued with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, over Kennedy Jr. receiving 10 minutes instead of the standard five.

"If you want to cut him off and censor him some more, you're welcome to do it," Jordan said.

"Oh that's not my job, that's your job. Why don't you threaten the witness so that they can not want to be a witness," Plaskett shot back, noting Republicans have been more strigent on time constraints with other witnesses.

After Kennedy Jr.'s remarks, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., introduced a motion to move into "executive session" and end the hearing, accusing Kennedy Jr. of anti-semitism and saying his testimony would only "defame" other groups.

A number of Democrats voted in favor of the motion, but Republicans ultimately won out and testimonies continued.

