RFK Jr. Accuses Democrats of Trying to Censor Him Over ‘Ethnically Targeted’ COVID Comments
Nearly half of House Democrats signed a letter requesting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be disinvited from a subcommittee hearing after comments many charged as being anti-semitic and sinophobic
Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized House Democrats for requesting he not be permitted to testify at the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on censorship.
“Let’s heap a few more layers of irony on the mountain of paradox and hypocrisy that Congressional Democrats created Thursday in their attempt to censor me from speaking at the censorship hearings,” said Kennedy in a tweet Saturday.
The hearing in question was called to review charges of the federal government collaborating with tech companies to censor protected speech.
Kennedy was one of four witnesses called by the Republican-led committee, to speak about alleged censorship he faced as a vaccine denier and COVID-19 conspiracy theorist.
- RFK Jr. Blasts ‘Targeted Propaganda’ Against Him; Denies Racism, Anti-Vax Accusations
- McCarthy: ‘Censoring’ RFK Jr. Not the Answer After COVID-19 Conspiracy
- ‘We’re Not Going To Censor Him’: House Republicans Stand By RFK Jr. as Key Congressional Witness
- Kennedy Family Members Line Up to Condemn RFK Jr. Remarks on COVID Being ‘Engineered for Ethnic Targeting’
Nearly half of Democrats in the House signed a letter asking Kennedy to be disinvited in light of his comments about COVID-19 being “ethnically targeted” to spare the Jewish and Chinese communities. Reps. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, D-Fla., Dan Goldman, D-NY, and Judy Chu, D-Calif., originated the letter, which 102 Democrats in total signed.
Despite their protestations, Kennedy testified before the subcommittee on Thursday.
