RFK Jr. Accuses Democrats of Trying to Censor Him Over 'Ethnically Targeted' COVID Comments
Politics
RFK Jr. Accuses Democrats of Trying to Censor Him Over ‘Ethnically Targeted’ COVID Comments

Nearly half of House Democrats signed a letter requesting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be disinvited from a subcommittee hearing after comments many charged as being anti-semitic and sinophobic

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized House Democrats for requesting he not be permitted to testify at the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on censorship.

“Let’s heap a few more layers of irony on the mountain of paradox and hypocrisy that Congressional Democrats created Thursday in their attempt to censor me from speaking at the censorship hearings,” said Kennedy in a tweet Saturday.

The hearing in question was called to review charges of the federal government collaborating with tech companies to censor protected speech.

Kennedy was one of four witnesses called by the Republican-led committee, to speak about alleged censorship he faced as a vaccine denier and COVID-19 conspiracy theorist.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits “The Faulkner Focus” at Fox News Channel Studios on June 02, 2023, in New York City.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nearly half of Democrats in the House signed a letter asking Kennedy to be disinvited in light of his comments about COVID-19 being “ethnically targeted” to spare the Jewish and Chinese communities. Reps. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, D-Fla., Dan Goldman, D-NY, and Judy Chu, D-Calif., originated the letter, which 102 Democrats in total signed.

Despite their protestations, Kennedy testified before the subcommittee on Thursday.

