Republicans Want Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Work Requirements – But They Don’t Work

Avoiding default on the national debt may come down to imposing stricter work requirements on federal aid for low-income Americans – despite substantial evidence that they make it harder for people who need help to get it, rather than lifting them out of poverty.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has made the issue a “red line” in debt ceiling negotiations – calling for stricter limits on food stamps and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families for able-bodied adults and new work requirements for Medicaid. White House negotiators are reportedly willing to consider some changes.

But while the Congressional Budget Office estimates the GOP plan would reduce federal spending by $120 billion over the next decade, other analyses suggest it also could render 1.7 million low-income Americans ineligible for Medicaid, and cut off 275,000 from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.

Historical data also shows that work requirements – a constant in discussions of social safety net programs for decades – increase suffering for many needy Americans. While President Bill Clinton’s 1996 “welfare to work” reforms were hailed as a great success in getting people off of welfare and into jobs, many studies suggest that they may have increased employment slightly, but deepened poverty for the poorest Americans. Many Democrats in Congress are pushing the White House to avoid repeating mistakes of the past, particularly at a time when at-risk communities already face adjusting to the end of COVID-era economic aid such as the expanded Child Tax Credit.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), said on Wednesday that the Caucus “has no intention of allowing families to go hungry to appease Republicans.” He called the proposed cuts to Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF, as well as the changes to eligibility requirements, cruel.

“Unsurprisingly, they believe that the people who should pay for their massive tax cuts over the years are women, children, the sick and the disabled,” Horsford said. “It’s a recipe for expanding racial and gender disparities, which seems to be their modus operandi.”

Decades of experience – and data

Much of the data on work requirements’ long-term effects stems from the 1996 welfare reform legislation. It required beneficiaries to start working after two years of receiving benefits, with few exceptions.

That policy, and others like it, are predicated on the idea that government assistance reduces recipients’ motivation to find employment. “Work requirements are one policy tool that can be used to counteract that incentive by requiring work in order to receive that assistance,” said Angela Rachidi, a senior fellow and Rowe Scholar in Poverty Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

But while studies show the Clinton-era reforms and similar policies briefly increase the number of welfare recipients with jobs, they do little to improve people’s overall financial situation. Most people subject to the 1996 requirements remained in poverty years later.

For example, a 2013 study found that extreme poverty — defined as households surviving on no more than $2 per person per day — had “risen sharply” between 1996 and 2011, “particularly among those most impacted by the 1996 welfare reform.” Proponents of work requirements challenge this research, pointing to another study focused on single-parent families that found that poverty declined by 62 percent from 1995 to 2016. It relies on tax data and information from other government sources rather than household surveys that ask people to report their income.

There’s less evidence on the impact of tying work requirements to Medicaid. In 2018, Arkansas briefly imposed work requirements for Medicaid coverage before a federal judge put the policy on hold. While requirements were in place, about 18,000 adults lost coverage — including some who were employed but did not submit adequate documentations — and the policy did not increase employment levels, according to one analysis.

Supporters of work requirements tend to cite their ability to increase employment and lift people out of poverty, said LaDonna Pavetti, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Nevertheless, “the evidence shows that neither one of those are true,” she said. “They lose their benefits, but there is not evidence that shows that there is a long term increase in employment.”

A natural experiment

Other data on work requirements’ ripple effects comes from the 2008 recession. Many states scaled back SNAP work requirements when the economy cratered and reimposed them later, allowing researchers to study what happened.

In Virginia, “the reimposition of the work requirements resulted in almost a quarter of people losing their SNAP benefits because of work requirements,” said Elena Prager, an economist at the University of Rochester. She and her colleagues found this substantial loss of benefits wasn’t accompanied by an increase in the number of people working. Many of those who lost benefits had a history of homelessness.

“The preponderance of the evidence points against work requirements having their intended effect,” said Prager. Instead, she says it leads to people losing benefits without a compensatory increase in labor force participation. And the requirements themselves — figuring out eligibility, filing out complicated forms, submitting documentation during working hours — can prevent those who are working from receiving benefits, she said.

There is also evidence that while people in poverty can lose their benefits, taxpayers end up footing a much higher bill. A new analysis of TANF from Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy found that every $1 in cash assistance lost to families results in a societal cost of $8, from increased spending on child and parent health, more need for child protective services, and other impacts. At worst, the price tag could reach almost $30 billion per year.

Backlash from Democrats

The proposals from Republicans have drawn the ire of some Democrats in Congress.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told MSNBC on Tuesday that the proposal was “a non-starter.” And late Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Ver.) and ten Senate Democrats sent a letter to Biden pushing him to resist Republicans’ demands for work requirements or other restrictions on social safety net programs. “We cannot reach a budget agreement that increases the suffering of millions of Americans who are already living in desperation,” they wrote.

Biden himself has sent some mixed signals, pointing out that he previously voted for work requirements as a senator and that he was waiting to hear Republicans’ specific proposals. Still, he tweeted on Monday that “the House Republican wish list would put a million older adults at risk of losing their food assistance and going hungry.”

Negotiations around the debt ceiling are set to continue into the weekend. Biden is cutting his trip abroad for the G7 summit short to return home on Sunday. If no deal arrives, the Treasury Department has said that the U.S. could default on its debts as soon as June 1.