Republicans Stand by Senate Leader Amid Health Concerns

Senate Republicans remained supportive Thursday of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s fitness to serve despite new revelations that the 81-year-old polio survivor has fallen on multiple occasions this year.

On Wednesday, McConnell froze up at his weekly leadership news conference, stopping mid-sentence and staring ahead for nearly 20 seconds before his colleagues and staff intervened.

The Kentucky Republican also tripped and fell while deplaning at a Washington-area airport earlier this month, according to NBC News, which added that McConnell uses a wheelchair as a precaution in crowded airports. The GOP leader also fell during a February trip to Finland, according to CNN.

The incident on Wednesday occurred before a crowd of reporters and photographers. It was also streamed live on C-SPAN and quickly spread throughout the Twitterverse.

But even hardline Republicans who’ve bucked his leadership in the past are rallying around their leader amid questions over whether he is fit to serve. McConnell is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

“I look at his tenacity in terms of what he’s done over time,” Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who pushed for new leadership after Republicans failed to retake the Senate last year, told The Messenger. “If he says he’s fit, I would believe it.”

McConnell returned to Wednesday’s news conference and told reporters he was “fine.” A congressional aide added that McConnell had stepped away because he felt lightheaded but noted the longtime leader “was sharp” when he came back to answer questions.

His office did not immediately respond to questions Thursday regarding the senator’s health.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., (C) walks to a meeting at the U.S Capitol in Washington, D.C, on July 27, 2023. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“I’ve obviously got concern for Mitch and his health. He had that fall and it had an impact on him,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., alluding to a previously reported fall at a Washington hotel last March, when McConnell was treated for a concussion and a fractured rib before recovering at home in Kentucky.

“But he said he’s fine,” added Johnson, who was encouraged to challenge McConnell for GOP leader last year, “and I take him at his word.”

Freshman Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., who watched McConnell work behind the scenes as chief of staff to former Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said he remains “absolutely engaged” in the chamber.

“I saw him speak twice yesterday, once at lunch and I had a conversation with him on the floor,” Britt told The Messenger. “So I have no concerns whatsoever.”

Across the Capitol, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said it was "wonderful" to see McConnell at an event they both attended on Wednesday evening.

“He wasn’t just there,” Jeffries told reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon. “He spoke, and he spoke eloquently. We will continue to wish him nothing but the best.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he huddled with McConnell on the floor following his lightheaded bout Wednesday, “and I noticed no change.”

“I’m planning that he’ll be there for at least all of my career,” said Romney, whose seat is up for reelection next year, “and maybe after me.”