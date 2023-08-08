Republicans Seize on Credit Downgrade to Hit ‘Bidenomics’

Republicans are jumping at the opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden’s economic agenda following the recent downgrading of the country’s credit rating.

Fitch Ratings reduced the country’s credit rating to AA+ from AAA last week citing a rising debt load, debt-limit standoffs between lawmakers and last-minute resolutions that have eroded confidence in lawmakers' ability to smoothly manage the federal budget.

Republican lawmakers have taken the downgrade as a chance to slam the White House, which has recently made an effort to draw attention to its economic agenda, dubbed “Bidenomics.”

“The Fitch Ratings credit downgrade is a wake-up call that Bidenomics doesn’t work,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Congress must assert its power of the purse to resolve this concern and restore faith in U.S. financial institutions.”

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., blamed Biden and Democrats for “reckless spending” in a post on X, while Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., condemned “out-of-control borrowing” in a statement.

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said on CNBC earlier this week he thinks both parties are responsible for the factors leading to the credit downgrading, but criticized Democrats for “spending-induced inflation.”

“Our debt trajectory is totally unsustainable,” Arrington said.

The White House has said it disagrees with the downgrading, but blamed Republicans for the rating in a statement.

“It’s clear that extremism by Republican officials—from cheerleading default, to undermining governance and democracy, to seeking to extend deficit-busting tax giveaways for the wealthy and corporations—is a continued threat to our economy,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.