Republicans Seize on Credit Downgrade to Hit ‘Bidenomics’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Republicans Seize on Credit Downgrade to Hit ‘Bidenomics’

Fitch Ratings reduced the country’s credit rating to AA+ from AAA last week

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The White House has said it disagrees with the downgrading.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans are jumping at the opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden’s economic agenda following the recent downgrading of the country’s credit rating.

Fitch Ratings reduced the country’s credit rating to AA+ from AAA last week citing a rising debt load, debt-limit standoffs between lawmakers and last-minute resolutions that have eroded confidence in lawmakers' ability to smoothly manage the federal budget.

Republican lawmakers have taken the downgrade as a chance to slam the White House, which has recently made an effort to draw attention to its economic agenda, dubbed “Bidenomics.”

“The Fitch Ratings credit downgrade is a wake-up call that Bidenomics doesn’t work,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Congress must assert its power of the purse to resolve this concern and restore faith in U.S. financial institutions.”

Read More

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., blamed Biden and Democrats for “reckless spending” in a post on X, while Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., condemned “out-of-control borrowing” in a statement.  

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said on CNBC earlier this week he thinks both parties are responsible for the factors leading to the credit downgrading, but criticized Democrats for “spending-induced inflation.” 

“Our debt trajectory is totally unsustainable,” Arrington said. 

The White House has said it disagrees with the downgrading, but blamed Republicans for the rating in a statement

“It’s clear that extremism by Republican officials—from cheerleading default, to undermining governance and democracy, to seeking to extend deficit-busting tax giveaways for the wealthy and corporations—is a continued threat to our economy,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.