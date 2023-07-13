Republicans Seethe Over ‘Clown Show’ Secret Service Cocaine Investigation

Republicans left a closed-door briefing with the Secret Service Thursday fuming over what they said was a botched investigation by the agency into who brought cocaine into the White House earlier this month.

"Complete failure — this thing is ridiculous," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said after the briefing. "Clearly the Secret Service is failing at their job... I mean, it's a clown show."

The Secret Service on Thursday concluded its investigation into the origins of cocaine that was found at the White House without identifying a suspect, a source familiar with the investigation confirmed to The Messenger.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a hearing with the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Capitol Hill on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The source said that the cubbies where the cocaine was found is not used by White House staff. They are used by visitors to the campus. The substance was found on a recent Sunday evening and was likely left by someone on a tour, the source said.

Lawmakers said they were told the Secret Service had narrowed the list of possible visitors who could have left the cocaine to about 500 people. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested the Secret Service failed when it declined to drug test the people on the list.

"My question to them was: Have they drug tested this list of 500 potential suspects that brought an illegal substance... into the White House?" Greene said. "They're answer was no... it makes no sense to me whatsoever why they would not follow through on one simple task."

Other lawmakers pointed out that the agency made clear the people on the list were not considered suspects.

Other Republicans, like Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., suggested it would've been improper for the Secret Service to drug test private citizens.

"I do have some constitutional concerns about drug screening random individuals," Boebert said.

Republicans blasted the closing of the investigation.

"They are already looking to close this — sweep it under the rug, move away, onto the next Biden crime family scandal," Boebert said.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said the end of the probe was "deeply frustrating."

"It'll be closed, and no one will know who did it, or how, or have any answers to any of the numerous questions that we have about this incident," Mace said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said he thought the investigation was thorough and pointed to the logistical challenges of narrowing down where the cocaine came from.

"I just kept imagining what it would be like here [in Congress] if cocaine was found someplace," Raskin said.