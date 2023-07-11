Republicans Seek to Exploit Primary Rift Between Biden and New Hampshire Democrats

LACONIA, N.H. - During his first meeting with Granite State voters as a presidential candidate, it took Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis all of 62 seconds to attack President Joe Biden for abandoning New Hampshire as the first-in-the-nation primary voting state.

“I think what he's been doing with the Democrats is wrong and I'm glad the Republicans are holding the line and are committed to New Hampshire,” DeSantis said from the stage of a small VFW post last month of national Democrats’ decision to move South Carolina to front of the party’s primary calendar

And in his own first trip as a formal candidate, it took former President Donald Trump about 40 seconds to vow to “protect and defend New Hampshire’s beloved first-in-the-nation primary,” he said to cheers from the sold-out crowd packed into a convention hall in Manchester, N.H., in late May. “You got it! You got it.”

Watching Republican presidential candidates talk like this is rubbing salt in the wound of New Hampshire Democrats, who are still stung by the Democratic National Committee’s vote – on Biden’s recommendation – to rob them of their prized primary position and reorder the early nominating contests.

“It's a difficult position that we're in,” said Colin Booth, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, and state Democrats are “annoyed” that the DNC has given Republicans this “angle of attack.”



Some New Hampshire Democrats have gone a step further, saying that the rift could linger into November 2024 and harm Biden’s chances in a state that’s also a critical general election battleground.

“There’s a greater chance you could lose New Hampshire, obviously,” said Bill Shaheen, one of the state party’s representatives to the DNC. “I think we need those four electoral votes.”

Shaheen added: “We’re never going to get the electoral votes out of South Carolina, I mean, that’s nuts.”

Concern over independents

Politicians know Granite State voters are accustomed to having the ability to question presidential hopefuls up close – and Republicans are trying to capitalize on Democrats’ absence from those voters’ living rooms and selfie frames.

At the heart of the matter are New Hampshire’s independent voters, which represent the largest voting bloc in the state at over 40% of the electorate. They are important in the primary because state law allows them to decide whether to vote in the Democratic or Republican election on primary day.

The concern from some New Hampshire Democrats is that independent voters will participate in a more crowded and important GOP primary over the Democratic contest, then stick with the GOP in the general election.

“My biggest fear is that if they become invested in participating in the Republican primary, it's going to be much more difficult to pull them back over for the general election,” said Jim Demers, the state’s former House Democratic Whip. “That’s something we’ve never had to deal with before.”

Shaheen, who is married to the state’s senior U.S. senator, Jeanne Shaheen, said the party is discounting the value of those voters by attempting to shift New Hampshire away from its traditional role.

“I think it was an unforced error to do this because I don't think (the DNC) thought about it,” he said. “And I think that the error that was made was we might lose New Hampshire in the general election by losing all these independents.”

Biden led both Trump and DeSantis in New Hampshire by 9 percentage points in the latest Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll. Biden defeated Trump by 7 points in the state in 2020.

Shaking up the calendar

After more than a century of holding the first presidential primary, New Hampshire Democrats are fiercely defending their traditional placement in the primary lineup, arguing that their experience uniquely positions them to vet Democratic candidates for the nation.

Even if they wanted to give up their first-primary status, New Hampshire Democrats argue their hands are tied. Republicans, who lead the state government, oppose changing a state law requiring that New Hampshire hold the first primary. The DNC has given local Democrats until September to come into compliance if they want to continue to be an early voting state, but the state legislature will be in recess during that time.

“They know there's no way on God's green Earth that could ever happen,” said Democratic state Rep. Stephen J. Shurtleff, former House speaker. “It's almost an insult to New Hampshire to come up with such a stupid statement.”

New Hampshire’s primary has traditionally been the second voting contest behind Iowa’s caucus. That won’t change with the new DNC calendar, which puts New Hampshire and Nevada contests on February 6, said Mo Elleithee, a member of the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee.

Elleithee has heard the arguments from state Democrats and he isn’t concerned about the impact on the general election or that the party is handing Republicans a talking point.

“The Republican talking points are only potent if the Democrats are parroting them,” he said. “And so I don't buy that argument, either. At the end of the day, I know the DNC staff is eager to work with the New Hampshire Democratic Party to figure out a solution.”

South Carolina has voted in favor of the eventual Democratic nominee in the last four primary elections while New Hampshire Democrats chose Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the last two primaries.

Democrats say South Carolina is more racially diverse and reflective of the party. New Hampshire, meanwhile, is almost 93 percent white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The backbone of the Democratic Party is our Black voters,” said Christale Spain, who was recently elected as the first Black woman to lead the South Carolina Democratic Party. “For the first time, you get to hear the voices, who normally get heard later in this process, early.”

She later added, “I guess the argument, to me, is that New Hampshire owns this process, and they don’t.”

Looking ahead to the general election, Elleithee said the race will ultimately hinge on pocketbook issues and reproductive rights.

“I suspect, because I know them, New Hampshire Democrats are very good at making that contrast,” he said. “I think that’s what’s going to decide the general election more than anything.”