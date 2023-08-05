Republicans See Opportunities in Big-Name Dem House Vacancies

At least two notable Democratic representatives in swing districts have announced their intention not to run for their current seat in 2024, despite a fierce contest for control of the House of Representatives brewing ahead of next year’s election.

The announcements have, in turn, opened the door for Republicans looking to expand their majority in 2024, even if most of those vacancies present an uphill battle for the GOP.

“House Dems’ big names are bailing - opening up pickup opportunities for Republicans to grow our majority,” tweeted Jack Pandol, the communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Republicans already had their sights set on both California Rep. Katie Porter and Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s congressional seats as districts they could potentially flip next year. But just last week, Politico reported that Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia) was considering a gubernatorial bid, and as a result wouldn’t seek another Congressional term — adding to the growing list of members in critical seats for Democrats who are opting out of running for the House again.

Although Spanberger hasn’t publicly announced her future plans — and her office did not respond to a request for comment from The Messenger — both Porter and Slotkin are running for their respective states’ open Senate seats.

“It’s such a huge deal because all three of them were such prolific fundraisers,” one Republican strategist told The Messenger, referring to Porter, Slotkin and Spanberger.

According to federal election filings, during the 2022 campaign cycle, Porter raised more than $26 million, while both Slotkin and Spanberger raised more than $9 million each.

The strategist noted that not only do the three women have impressive fundraising capabilities, but also established brands, which “makes it an uphill battle for first-time Republican candidates.”

“It's a huge opportunity,” the strategist added.

Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia, echoed the sentiment that all three women are major fundraisers.

“Slotkin, Porter and Spanberger … all three of them are awesome fundraisers,” Kondik said. “So whoever replaces them as the Democratic nominee, they probably won't be as good fundraisers as those candidates are. It's pretty hard to replicate that sort of fundraising might they have.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

But whether control of the House will ultimately come down to these three seats, Kondik wasn’t so sure.

“Is it such a huge deal in the battle for the House? I mean. Who knows? I would say that we’re in a position where House majorities are really closely contested,” Kondik said. Still, he noted that “every change and every candidate decision is amplified,” because the majority is currently so slim.

But Democrats are pushing back, noting that — not only are these districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020 — but some of the Republican candidates who are running previously lost.

“Republicans are delusional for relying on the same damaged MAGA candidates that voters already rejected, setting themselves up for repeat losses in 2024,” said DCCC Spokesperson Viet Shelton in a statement.

“Democrats, meanwhile, have proven that they know how to win in these districts. Our candidates in these districts are laser focused on lowering costs for hard-working families, expanding the middle class, and protecting our freedoms. We’re confident that the eventual Democratic nominees will send these MAGA extremists packing for a second time,” he added.

Republican Tom Barrett, a former state senator, is running to replace Slotkin against Democratic hopeful Curtis Hertel, who previously served as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s legislative director.

The DCCC called Barrett a “perennial loser” and “just another rubber-stamp for the extreme MAGA Republican agenda,” when he announced his candidacy earlier this year. But it’s worth noting that although he lost in 2022 against Slotkin, he only lost by roughly 5 points.

Similarly, Scott Baugh, who is running as a Republican candidate for California’s 47th district, ran against Porter in 2022. However, the margin was even tighter – Baugh only lost to Porter by roughly 3 points. Currently, Baugh has more than $1 million in cash on hand, according to federal election filings, the most of any candidate in the crowded CA-47 field.

As for Spanberger's Virginia seat, there are currently two Republican candidates who have officially filed with the Federal Election Commission: entrepreneur Bill Moher, and Shaliek Tarpley.

Currently, Democrats only need to flip five additional seats next cycle in order to win the majority of the House. But Republicans have also made it clear they hope to not only keep their majority, but expand it.

“Republicans are in the majority and on offense,” said NRCC Chair Richard Hudson in a March statement announcing the group’s target districts.

“We will grow our House majority by building strong campaigns around talented recruits in these districts who can communicate the dangers of Democrats’ extreme agenda,” the statement continued. All three districts were included in that list of Republican pick-up opportunities.

While Spanberger’s seat, VA-07, is ranked “Likely D” by the Cook Political Report, Porter’s seat, CA-47, is listed as “Lean D,” and Slotkin’s seat, MI-07, is considered a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report.

“​​I think it's reasonable for Republicans to look at these pick up opportunities,” Kondik said, adding that Slotkin’s seat will likely be the biggest risk for Democrat because President Joe Biden only won the seat by a small margin compared to the other two districts.

“We’re in an era where there is still ticket splitting, but House and presidential results mirror each other more than they used to,” Kondik said.