Republicans to Enact Higher Threshold to Qualify for Second Primary Debate: Report

The second GOP debate is scheduled for Sept. 27

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on April 20, 2023, in Simi Valley, California.David McNew/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee is set to announce more strident criteria for presidential candidates to qualify for the second GOP primary debate, Politico reported.

To be eligible to participate in the Sept. 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, candidates will need to reach at least 3% in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and 3% in two different polls from the four early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

By comparison, candidates need to hit 1 percent in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and 1% in two early voting state polls to qualify for the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee.

On top of the polling requirements, the RNC will also require candidates to have at least 50,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors from at least 20 states or territories to appear on stage at the second debate. To participate in the first debate, candidates need at least 40,000 donors.

