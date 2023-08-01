Republicans to Enact Higher Threshold to Qualify for Second Primary Debate: Report

The Republican National Committee is set to announce more strident criteria for presidential candidates to qualify for the second GOP primary debate, Politico reported.
To be eligible to participate in the Sept. 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, candidates will need to reach at least 3% in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and 3% in two different polls from the four early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.
By comparison, candidates need to hit 1 percent in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and 1% in two early voting state polls to qualify for the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee.
On top of the polling requirements, the RNC will also require candidates to have at least 50,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors from at least 20 states or territories to appear on stage at the second debate. To participate in the first debate, candidates need at least 40,000 donors.
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Father Qualifies for Republican Primary Special Election
- Trump Indictment Freezes Republican Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Political Primaries Should Function More Like the Electoral College
- The QAnon candidate won the Republican primary for secretary of state in Arizona
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics