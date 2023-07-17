Republicans Say Former FBI Agent Confirmed Whistleblower Testimony in Biden Probe

The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee Monday claimed that an FBI agent confirmed portions of whistleblower testimony that alleges corruption in the federal tax probe into Hunter Biden.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the Oversight panel, said a former FBI supervisory special agent, whose name was not released, confirmed claims from an IRS whistleblower that the Biden camp was tipped off about a planned interview with Hunter Biden.

"On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden—they had to wait for his call," Comer said. "As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation."

Comer also claimed that the Biden transition team was "notified about the planned interview," which he said "frustrated their investigative efforts because people found out who didn’t need to know."

The former FBI agent was assigned to the agency's Wilmington office and was part of the Hunter Biden investigation. The taped interview behind closed doors comes after Comer issued a subpoena for the interview, according to a source familiar with the proceedings. The person is no longer in the FBI and retired last fall, the source said.

A person familiar with the Hunter Biden investigation said the allegation that somehow the agents wound up unable to interview Hunter Biden is "absurd."

"A trained attorney himself, whether they knocked on his door, called him on the phone or sent him a letter, he would never have sat for an interview without his counsel being present," the source told The Messenger.

The agent also claimed in the closed-door interview Monday that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who oversaw the investigation, did not allow any political considerations to influence his team's prosecutorial decisions, another person familiar with the transcribed interview told The Messenger.

The agent also said it was proper for prosecutors to make considerations beyond whether probable cause exists in executing certain search warrants involving political figures, attorneys or raising election year sensitivities, the person said.

The alleged tip off happened in December 2020, when former President Donald Trump was still in office.

Claims from two IRS whistleblowers that there was political interference in the federal investigation into President Joe Biden's son are at the center of a probe by House Republicans. The two whistleblowers are set to testify publicly before the Oversight panel on Thursday.

On top of the claim that the Biden team was tipped off about a looming interview with Hunter Biden, the whistleblowers have also said U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who oversaw the probe, was stopped from bringing charges on a number of occasions and was rebuffed when he sought special counsel status.

But Weiss has spent the last few weeks refuting key portions of the claims. He said publicly he was never barred from bringing charges in the case and that he never asked for special counsel status in the investigation.