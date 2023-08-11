Republicans Rip Hunter Biden Special Counsel: ‘He Can’t Be Trusted’

Republicans reacted with outrage to the Department of Justice's appointment on Friday of U.S. Attorney David Weiss to become special counsel overseeing the federal investigation of the president's son.

Weiss led a team of prosecutors that offered Hunter Biden a now-collapsed plea deal on federal tax and gun charges. Republicans slammed that agreement as a "sweetheart" deal, arguing the president's son got preferential treatment. That agreement loomed large over the Republican response to Weiss's special counsel appointment Friday.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the appointment of Weiss "cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption."

"If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?" McCarthy said on social media.

Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on Fox News that he believes the Justice Department is trying to make the job of Republicans investigating the Biden family harder.

"This was a political decision, not a legal decision," he said. "They're trying to put out a fire and they just poured gasoline on it."

A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who leads the powerful House Judiciary Committee, said Weiss — who was appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware by former President Donald Trump — "can't be trusted."

“We expect the Department to fully cooperate with our investigation, including not interfering with the 11 transcribed interviews we have requested and David Weiss upholding his commitment to testify, and we have not heard anything from the Department indicating it is no longer willing to do so,” Jordan said through his spokesman.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the top lawmaker on the House Oversight Committee, struck a similar note, saying the appointment of Weiss as special counsel was part of a "coverup."

"Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption," Comer said in a statement.

Jordan said Weiss asking to be named special counsel contradicts what he previously told the committee in denying the IRS whistleblowers' claims that he needed that designation to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

"Something's not right," Jordan said.

The appointment of Weiss as special counsel overseeing an active federal investigation makes it nearly impossible for Weiss to answer congressional Republican demands that he testify before their panels investigating the Biden family. The Justice Department has a longstanding policy against prosecutors speaking publicly about ongoing criminal matters.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, speaking with reporters at the Iowa state fair, said he suggested a special counsel be appointed in the Hunter Biden probe over a year ago.

"So the short answer to your question is it's about time," he said. "On the other hand I have some question about Weiss doing it."

Grassley said he and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., sent the Justice Department all material they had collected in regard to payments made to Hunter Biden.

"And we don't know what they did with it," he said. "And we know from the IRS whistleblowers that they never did anything with the 1023 document that I got released. So you just wonder how thorough Weiss is doing it."

Grassley referenced a 1023 document, an FBI form containing allegations by an informant who allegedly told federal agents that Hunter Biden was involved in an influence peddling scheme with the Ukrainian oil firm Burisma, where the president's son served on the board.

As The Messenger previously reported, Weiss told Graham in early July that his investigation into Hunter Biden was "ongoing" and, therefore, he was unable to answer the senator's questions pertaining to that sensitive FBI document.

Graham said on Friday it "absolutely" would have been better for the Justice Department to appoint "somebody outside the government without a bias" as special counsel.

"It would have been a step in the right direction to put more eyes on it," he said.

Grassley also cited the plea agreement falling through and the Justice Department not being able to work out a new one.

"So is a special counsel set up to interfere with going to a trial right away?" he asked. "Or is there some other reason for doing it."

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., defended Weiss in a statement, calling him a "distinguished prosecutor" and saying he trusts him and the Justice Department to maintain a "professional, nonpartisan approach" to the investigation.

“And President Biden’s decision to keep Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss on in Delaware when he was sworn-in stands in stark contrast to former President Trump’s repeated efforts to use the Justice Department and Attorney General as his personal lawyer," Durbin noted.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., one of the loudest Biden critics in Congress, joined in.

"This is the same US Attorney who just tried to give Hunter a sweetheart deal," Boebert said on social media. "Given how Hunter has been treated this far, pardon me if I'm not extremely excited that anything will actually come of this."

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., didn’t address the Weiss appointment directly but did decry Attorney General Merrick Garland’s handling of the Hunter Biden case overall.

“Remember, when Biden's DOJ and Hunter's lawyers meet, they're not negotiating. They're conspiring,” Cotton wrote on social media.