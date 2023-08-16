Republicans Rip Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act as Democrats Celebrate Its One-Year Mark

Republicans took to social media on Wednesday to rain on the Democratic parade in celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act, the over $700 billion investment package that is one of the White House's crowning achievements.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law one year ago today. Democrats have spent the day cheering its investments into climate solutions and hailing the law as a way to curb inflation.

Republicans, meanwhile, have marked the occasion lobbing one insult after another, maligning the act anything but helpful.

"Today, President Biden is celebrating his Inflation Acceleration Act while Americans are living the truth: we're all worse off today than we were one year ago," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is running for president, said on social media Wednesday. "You can't sugar coat reality."

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the number three ranking Republican in the House, blasted the law for "pushing through their radical, liberal priorities."

"The bill wasn't actually about addressing inflation," Emmer said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The GOP smearing of the Inflation Reduction Act comes as Democrats flocked to social media to champion the spending package, as Biden planned a one-year anniversary speech at the White House on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests at Ingeteam Inc., an electrical equipment manufacturer, on August 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and other Biden officials are making the rounds in a number of states this week to trumpet what they call the success of the law.

Lawmakers are also spending Congress's August recess back in their states' districts, where Democrats were encouraged to tout the accomplishments of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Democrats have also pointed to the direction of the economy as one of their top victories over the last two years. Recent economic numbers showed that inflation continued to stabilize last month, coming in at a rate under what experts predicted.

But Republicans Wednesday took a jab at the name of the bill, saying the law had done nothing to slow down inflation, one of their main attacks against Biden as the 2024 election cycle approaches.

"The American people know this $1 TRILLION boondoggle of a bill did nothing to lower inflation," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., tweeted. "If anything, the IRA has made energy and daily goods even more expensive."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., dinged the law as the "socialist Inflation Reduction Act."

"Why won't the mainstream media discuss how prices are still at record highs after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act?" Blackburn added.