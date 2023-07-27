Republicans Reframe 2024 as a Race Versus Harris – Not Biden

Republicans view President Joe Biden as ripe for defeat in 2024. But recently, they’ve been zeroing in on who they see as an even easier target: Kamala Harris.

As Harris has stepped up her role as campaign trail attack dog, GOP presidential candidates are leaning even harder into attacking the vice president as a way to highlight voters’ wariness over Biden’s age. Given that the 80-year-old Biden is the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, the argument goes, a vote for him is equivalent to elevating Harris — who by many measures is even less popular than her boss — to commander-in-chief.

“I think the American people should know if you’re voting for Biden, you know, you are effectively voting for Harris to be the president of the United States,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an interview with the conservative outlet Outkick on Wednesday, pointing out that Biden will be 82 on inauguration day. “I mean, he’s already passed normal life expectancy.”

“As bad as Biden’s been,” DeSantis added, “I think a lot of people would view Kamala as even worse.”

That comes after the 44-year-old DeSantis called his would-be general election opponents the “Harris-Biden administration” in a post on Twitter last week. He also used a campaign stop in Iowa to blast Harris for remarks she made in Florida where she questioned new education standards in the state that proclaim that slaves gained useful skills while suffering under bondage.

“She’s going to come down to the state of Florida and try to chirp and … try to demagogue,” DeSantis said.

Aside from DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, 60, told a crowd in South Carolina last week, “I pray every night for Joe Biden’s good health. Not only because he’s our president but because of who our vice president is.”

Not to be outdone, South Carolina’s former governor and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley suggested that, if Biden were reelected, he wouldn’t serve out a full four-year term. So, Haley said, she would support former President Donald Trump – who is 77 – if he beat her in the Republican presidential primary.

“Because I am not going to have a President Kamala Harris,” Haley, 51, said on CNBC on Monday.

Trump, GOP frontrunner, hasn’t made Harris as much of a focus on the campaign trail. At a rally in Iowa earlier this month, the former president mentioned Harris in passing, almost as an aside.

“I wouldn’t mind running against Kamala,” he said, but stopped there.

Instead, the former president spent his time during the rally tearing down Biden’s mental acuity saying the president “is not old, he is off.”

“There is a difference because I know people that are 90 years old that are sharp as a tack,” Trump said at the rally. “In fact, some of them are smarter than they were 20 years before.”

“It is not age,” he continued. “There is something wrong.

Republican operatives say focusing on Harris is an effective strategy as critics — and even some of Biden’s allies — have expressed continued concern about the president’s age.

“I think it’s going to be a big part of the argument,” said Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton. “And it may find resonance with some swing voters.”

The bankshot attack using Harris to bash Biden’s age is part of a broader conversation about the ruling gerontocracy in Washington, where a bipartisan group of octogenarians and septuagenarians have come under increasing pressure to retire, most notably 90-year-old California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

On the Republican side, 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was put in the spotlight Wednesday when he froze up during a press conference and needed to be led away by his colleagues.

Harris’ allies see a ‘lazy’ attack

The Biden campaign maintains that the reason Republicans are attacking her is because she’s been successful in her role.

“Vice President Harris continues to be a powerful and effective voice calling out the MAGA extremist agenda and putting a spotlight on the real issues impacting families across the country – like access to health care and reproductive freedom, gun safety reform and defending our democratic rights as Americans,” said TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for the Biden campaign. “If she weren’t such an effective messenger, Republicans wouldn’t be trying so hard to attack her.”

A source close to the vice president’s office added that the GOP attacks were “lazy.”

“It’s clear they don’t have anything to run on,” the source said. “It gives them a news cycle, it gives them a clip, but it doesn’t move voters.”

The attacks come as Harris has been launching sharper attacks of her own against the GOP. Aside from frequently criticizing Florida’s new Black history curriculum, she has also blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border policy as “inhumane, outrageous and un-American.”

Polls have long shown widespread voter concern with Biden’s age. In June, after Biden fell at an Air Force Academy graduation event, his critics became more animated about his age. NBC News reported the White House is now using a shorter set of stairs to make it safer for him to board Air Force One and larger font sizes on notecards and Teleprompter speeches he’s not squinting so often as he’s speaking.

Biden’s age or infirmity has also been the subject of manipulated videos that have made the rounds in conservative circles, such as one that made it falsely appear he was falling asleep during a recent meeting with Israel’s president.

Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, who worked for Harris until earlier this year, said targeting the vice president is a “complicated attack” for Republicans to be making.

“The attack requires voters to come to two logical conclusions instead of one,” Simmons said, adding that it could come across as if Republicans are fine with electing Biden, just not Harris.

“It concedes that it might be okay for Joe Biden to be elected, which undermines the entire premise,” he continued. “To me, I just don’t know how many voters think ‘Donald Trump would be a disaster but oh my gosh, what about Kamala Harris?’”

Some Republicans have also questioned whether attacking Harris is the best tactic when the approval ratings of the candidate at the top of the Democratic ticket are mired in the low 40s.

“It's not like he’s overwhelmingly popular,” Republican strategist John Feehery said. "So instead of running against her, run against him. She’s been so ineffective that people don’t really think she’s worth thinking about. She’s kind of irrelevant to the whole process.”

“The issue is the issue and that’s Joe Biden. Plus, it’s kind of morbid. You’re betting that Joe Biden is going to die and it’s not entirely appropriate or effective,” Feehery continued, adding, “They’re all trying to figure out how to get any traction in a world when Donald Trump dominates all the headlines.”

2020 redux

During the 2020 campaign, Trump spent a significant amount of time going after Harris. He called her a “phony” and a “monster,” portraying her as a radical liberal from California.

“You have — as sort of — a mad woman, I call her because she is so angry and — such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh,” Trump told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo at the time, referring to Harris’s questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

“I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry,” Trump said at the time. “These are seriously ill people.”

The source close to Harris’ office added that Trump, who maintains a healthy lead in the polls over the entire GOP field, isn’t currently attacking Harris to the same degree as his rivals because “he doesn’t have to.”