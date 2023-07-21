Republicans Question Ford, Chinese Battery Maker Over Forced Labor

Republican lawmakers are taking aim at a partnership between Ford Motor and a Chinese battery maker due to concerns that the American company will become reliant on a manufacturer with possible ties to forced labor and human rights violations.

"Ford has argued that the deal will create thousands of American jobs, further Ford’s ‘commitments to sustainability and human rights’ and lead to American battery technology advancements," Representatives Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Jason Smith of Missouri wrote. "But newly discovered information raises serious questions about each claim."

The chairs of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Ways and Means Committee sent a letter to Ford Thursday pressing the automaker for details on the partnership, including a plan to employ hundreds of workers from China at a battery factory in Michigan.

Ford has defended the collaboration because they say it will diversify their supply chain and make less expensive, yet more durable batteries in the United States for the first time.

"There has been an awful lot said and implied about this project that is incorrect," T.R. Reid, a Ford spokesperson said. "At the end of the day, we think creating 2,500 good-paying jobs with a new multibillion investment in the U.S. for great technology that we’ll bring to bear in great electric vehicles is good all the way around."

The motor company announced the new $3.5 billion factory in February where they plan to use Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL), which is the world's largest maker of electric batteries. Currently, CATL produces batteries for about a third of electric vehicles globally for companies like Tesla, General Motors, BMW, and Volkswagen, according to the New York Times.

CATL has not given up their ownership of a company in China's Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, where the United Nations has identified "grave" human rights violations.

The UN's assessment of the situation showed that China's current policies have systemically infringed on the rights of minorities in the region including: "right to freedom of religion or belief, the right to family life including reproductive rights for women, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to assemble and associate peacefully, the right to privacy, the right to cultural life, and the right to live free from arbitrary detention, forced labour as well as freedom from any violation of the right to life and from torture, inhuman and degrading treatment and from enforced disappearance as well as the right of religious and ethnic minorities to enjoy their own culture, to profess and practice their own religion, or to use their own language."