    Republicans Push Against Agency Telework Option

    The letter comes after guidelines asked agencies to increase in-office work.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Republican congressional leaders requested 25 federal agencies provide information about the use of telework in a letter Thursday, criticizing the Biden administration for failing to get workers back in the office.

    In the letter, authored by members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, representatives asked federal agencies to share data regarding the impact of teleworking, criticizing the lack of information available following new guidelines requiring increased hours in the office.

    The signees included Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and 17 other members of the House.

    “The Biden Administration has allowed agencies to continue levels of telework and remote work that are significantly higher than before the pandemic," the letter stated.

    In response to federal agencies using a survey of federal employees as evidence of telework efficacy, the letter said, "This self-reported data point cannot be viewed as objective evidence of efficacy, nor should it be the sole basis for determining whether existing telework policies are in the best interest of the American people."

    “Hard-working Americans across this country show up to work every day and the federal government workforce their taxes fund must follow their lead,” said Comer in a statement announcing the letter.

    In a separate survey, 45 percent of government employees reported that they would try to leave their jobs if teleworking was reduced.

