Republicans Push Against Agency Telework Option

Republican congressional leaders requested 25 federal agencies provide information about the use of telework in a letter Thursday, criticizing the Biden administration for failing to get workers back in the office.
In the letter, authored by members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, representatives asked federal agencies to share data regarding the impact of teleworking, criticizing the lack of information available following new guidelines requiring increased hours in the office.
The signees included Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and 17 other members of the House.
“The Biden Administration has allowed agencies to continue levels of telework and remote work that are significantly higher than before the pandemic," the letter stated.
- White House, GOP Float Deal to Raise Debt Limit Through 2024
- Alec Baldwin Reflects on ‘Rust’ Film : ‘Nothing Less Than a Miracle’
- Alec Baldwin Wraps Filming ‘Rust,’ Shaves Off Beard After Last Day on Set
- Sununu: Republicans Calling for National Abortion Ban Are ‘Screwing’ the Party
- Alec Baldwin Cast in ‘Kent State’ Movie After Wrapping Filming on ‘Rust’
In response to federal agencies using a survey of federal employees as evidence of telework efficacy, the letter said, "This self-reported data point cannot be viewed as objective evidence of efficacy, nor should it be the sole basis for determining whether existing telework policies are in the best interest of the American people."
“Hard-working Americans across this country show up to work every day and the federal government workforce their taxes fund must follow their lead,” said Comer in a statement announcing the letter.
In a separate survey, 45 percent of government employees reported that they would try to leave their jobs if teleworking was reduced.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics