Republicans Propose Congressional Control of Washington, DC

A bill proposed by Republicans in Congress would eliminate the Washington, D.C., local government and put Congress in charge of the District.

“In the first 5 days of August, DC saw 13 homicides. The Nation’s capital has been overrun with violent crime, drugs, theft, homelessness, and riots,” Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., one of the sponsors of the bill, said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. “The Constitution places the authority and responsibility of DC administration with the Congress — not with a DC Mayor or a DC City Council. Congress needs to reclaim its Constitutional authority and make our Nation’s capital safe again, which is why I’m introducing the Seat of Government Act to repeal the DC Home Rule Act.”

The bill is highly unlikely to advance thanks to Democratic opposition and Democratic control of the Senate.

DC's delegate to Congress — who represents the city in the U.S. House in a nonvoting capacity — Eleanor Holmes Norton criticized Ogles' proposal, saying on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: "700k DC residents have the right to elect their own representatives, the same as all tax-paying Americans."

Congress passed the District of Columbia Home Rule Act in 1973, creating the office of mayor and a city council for D.C. Congress may still exert authority over legislation produced by the city government, and does so occasionally — such as in March, when a bipartisan group in Congress and President Joe Biden blocked D.C.'s attempts to lower penalties for some violent crimes.

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.