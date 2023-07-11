Republicans Propose Alabama Home for FBI

Republicans are proposing a new home for the FBI in Alabama, according to a new report Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported that sources close to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wants to make funding for a new FBI headquarters contingent on the Bureau moving to Huntsville, Ala., a mid-sized city about 700 miles from Washington, D.C.
Jordan will reportedly include this proposal in the next appropriations bill, though it is unlikely to make its way into the final version of the bill.
The FBI's current headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building, is nearly 50 years old, and the agency has been searching for a new location in the past few years. FBI leadership has explored moving the headquarters to the suburbs just outside of D.C. in either Maryland or Virginia.
- House GOP Flexes Power Over FBI With Reminders About New Headquarters Building, Funding
- Rand Paul Pressing Jordan To Have FBI Dig Into COVID-19 Origin
- FBI Agent Who Testified for Republicans Suspended After Leaking Sensitive Information
- ‘Are You Protecting the Bidens?’: House Republicans Grill FBI Director
- House Republicans Challenge FBI Director Over Withdrawn Memo Pinpointing ‘Radical’ Catholics
Jordan’s proposal comes at a time in which the Republicans have expressed low trust in the FBI following its investigation of former President Donald Trump. Jordan has accused the agency of “abus[ing] American’s rights” and promised to use his authority to provide oversight for the organization's spending.
Huntsville is home to an FBI campus currently along with the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and is the proposed location for the U.S. Space Command.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Mike Pence Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Primary DebatePolitics
- Vivek Ramaswamy Calls to Cancel Juneteenth Holiday: ‘Useless’Politics
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion in the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics