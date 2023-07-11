Republicans Propose Alabama Home for FBI - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Republicans Propose Alabama Home for FBI

According to a new report, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan plans to include a provision that the FBI move its headquarters to Alabama in an upcoming appropriations bill

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) takes his seat during a hearing with Special Counsel John Durham in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans are proposing a new home for the FBI in Alabama, according to a new report Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that sources close to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wants to make funding for a new FBI headquarters contingent on the Bureau moving to Huntsville, Ala., a mid-sized city about 700 miles from Washington, D.C.

Jordan will reportedly include this proposal in the next appropriations bill, though it is unlikely to make its way into the final version of the bill.

The FBI's current headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building, is nearly 50 years old, and the agency has been searching for a new location in the past few years. FBI leadership has explored moving the headquarters to the suburbs just outside of D.C. in either Maryland or Virginia.

Read More

Jordan’s proposal comes at a time in which the Republicans have expressed low trust in the FBI following its investigation of former President Donald Trump. Jordan has accused the agency of “abus[ing] American’s rights” and promised to use his authority to provide oversight for the organization's spending.

Huntsville is home to an FBI campus currently along with the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and is the proposed location for the U.S. Space Command.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.