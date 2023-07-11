Republicans Propose Alabama Home for FBI

Republicans are proposing a new home for the FBI in Alabama, according to a new report Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that sources close to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wants to make funding for a new FBI headquarters contingent on the Bureau moving to Huntsville, Ala., a mid-sized city about 700 miles from Washington, D.C.

Jordan will reportedly include this proposal in the next appropriations bill, though it is unlikely to make its way into the final version of the bill.

The FBI's current headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building, is nearly 50 years old, and the agency has been searching for a new location in the past few years. FBI leadership has explored moving the headquarters to the suburbs just outside of D.C. in either Maryland or Virginia.

Jordan’s proposal comes at a time in which the Republicans have expressed low trust in the FBI following its investigation of former President Donald Trump. Jordan has accused the agency of “abus[ing] American’s rights” and promised to use his authority to provide oversight for the organization's spending.

Huntsville is home to an FBI campus currently along with the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and is the proposed location for the U.S. Space Command.