Republicans Launch National Ad Campaign Against Vulnerable Dems Over Rising Gas Prices

The ads target Democrats in 21 districts that Republicans are looking to flip next year.

Published |Updated
Sophie Tatum
New Jersey bars drivers from pumping their own gas, and drivers in the state want it to stay that way.Getty Images

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced a national ad buy on Tuesday aimed at targeting vulnerable Democrats over gas prices. 

The ads will include both billboards and digital advertisements in 21 Democratic-held districts that Republicans are targeting during next year’s election, including in two California districts, and multiple districts in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Oregon, among others. 

According to NRCC Communications Director Jack Pandol, the billboards were posted on Monday, while the digital ads launched on Tuesday morning. 

“Rising gas prices are a fresh gut punch to millions of Americans already struggling under Bidenomics,” Pandol said in a statement. 

“Every trip to the pump is a reminder that extreme House Democrats put their radical war on American energy ahead of working families’ wallets,” Pandol’s statement continued. 

According to AAA, which tracks gas prices, the national gas average was $3.854 as of Tuesday.

The nearly $4 average comes just a year after gas prices hit a record high. In June 2022, AAA reported that the average cost of gas went above $5 — the highest the organization had seen since it had started collecting data in 2000. 

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement last week that “looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices.” 

“The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season,” Gross said, later adding: “Gas prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer.” 

