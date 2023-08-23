Republicans, Democrats Have Wide Divide on Extreme Weather: Poll - The Messenger
Republicans, Democrats Have Wide Divide on Extreme Weather: Poll

While 78% of Democrats believe the area they lived is affected by climate change, only 30% of Republicans agree

Mariana Labbate
Heat dome that wilted the Pacific Northwest in June 2021 killed 69 people in Multnomah County and hundreds of others in the region.

Climate change is an extremely divisive issue between Republican and Democrat voters in America, according to a new Washington Post/ University of Maryland poll.

When asked whether they believed the area they lived is affected by climate change, 78% of Democrats said yes, while only 30% of Republicans agreed.

However, both parties seem to agree on the perception of hotter days: 74% of U.S. adults say they have been affected by "extremely hot days" — but only 63% see climate change as a major factor for that.

When divided by party affiliation, 85% of Democrats see climate change as a major factor for the extremely hot days they have been experiencing, and only 35% of Republicans feel that way.

The cause for a change in the world's climate also is a divisive opinion: 93% of Democrats say that human activity is causing these changes. Only 55% of Republicans agree.

The poll, taken between July 23 and 23, had 1,404 respondents and a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

