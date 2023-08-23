Republicans, Democrats Have Wide Divide on Extreme Weather: Poll

Climate change is an extremely divisive issue between Republican and Democrat voters in America, according to a new Washington Post/ University of Maryland poll.
When asked whether they believed the area they lived is affected by climate change, 78% of Democrats said yes, while only 30% of Republicans agreed.
However, both parties seem to agree on the perception of hotter days: 74% of U.S. adults say they have been affected by "extremely hot days" — but only 63% see climate change as a major factor for that.
When divided by party affiliation, 85% of Democrats see climate change as a major factor for the extremely hot days they have been experiencing, and only 35% of Republicans feel that way.
The cause for a change in the world's climate also is a divisive opinion: 93% of Democrats say that human activity is causing these changes. Only 55% of Republicans agree.
The poll, taken between July 23 and 23, had 1,404 respondents and a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
