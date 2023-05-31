Republican Senator Draws Laughter Declaring ‘I Don’t Want Reality’ During Heated Hearing
A debate about children's book content went a little sideways when an Oklahoma senator started discussing 'Jesus loves me' lyrics at a hearing
Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) drew some laughter from colleagues on Wednesday when he declared he doesn’t want “reality” during a heated back and forth with hearing witnesses.
During a hearing before the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Senate Committee, Mullin made a panel of witnesses answer whether a children's book on race or the lyrics to "Jesus Loves Me" were better to teach kids.
Mullin read from a book entitled “Our Skin” in an attempt to highlight what he saw as its more problematic language on race. The section he read described White people inventing “a thing called race” and then sorting people based on their skin color.
The senator pressed the point that the lyrics to “Jesus Loves Me” should be taught over the book, repeatedly asking witnesses to make a choice between the two books, though none gave a direct answer to the binary choice.
- ‘I don’t want to say the election’s over’: What we learned in the eighth Jan. 6 hearing
- Poll workers at January 6 hearing describe racist intimidation and harassment: ‘I don’t want anyone knowing my name’
- Senate Democrats don’t want a Merrick Garland repeat
- Kavanaugh and Barrett were mentioned 30 times during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing
- Republicans Want Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Work Requirements – But They Don’t Work
“If you don’t want to answer my question, that’s fine. Let’s move on down the panel. Which one is better to be taught? This book or the ‘Jesus Loves Me’ lyrics that say everybody’s skin doesn’t matter. They’re all precious in his sight,” the senator said at one point.
Markway said a book like “Our Skin” could be used to “blame” White people for racism. Cheryl Morman, President of the Virginia Alliance for Family Child Care Associations, acknowledged during her exchange with Mullin that Jesus is important to teach until the senator cut her off again.
“So which one is better?” he asked.
“But the reality is —” she said before Mullin pressed again. Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders stepped in to ask that she be allowed to answer the question.
“I don’t want reality. I’m asking the question, which one is better? That's exactly what it is,” Mullin said in response to laughter.
“Got it on tape,” an unidentified senator said.
Mullin said he "misspoke" and continued his questioning with Mormon eventually saying, “Jesus is always first.”
Mullin had multiple heated moments with Sanders too, blasting the committee for having a "self proclaimed socialist" as its chairman.
"I’m not just calling you that chairman, you openly say that you’re a socialist in your book, 'Outsider in the House.' The chairman says Bill Clinton is a moderate Democrat. I’m a Democrat socialist," he said.
