    Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General Election

    The Louisiana Republican also said that Trump's midterm endorsement hindered candidates.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy said on Sunday that he doesn't think former President Donald Trump could win again.

    “I don’t think Trump can win a general election,” Cassidy said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

    In the 2022 midterm elections in swing states, "the candidates for Senate that Trump endorsed all lost," Cassidy added, saying he thinks Trump's support hindered those candidates.

    "If past is prologue, that means President Trump is going to have a hard time in the swing states, which means he cannot win a general election," the Louisiana Republican concluded.

    Trump officially launched his 2024 White House bid months before his GOP challengers. Meanwhile, his presumed biggest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn't formally announced his run but is expected to this week.

    DeSantis will join an already crowded field, which includes former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, vying for the 2024 GOP nomination.

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland
    ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - MAY 01: Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane "Trump Force One" at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting Scotland as he faces legal actions in the United States. Early April, Trump had pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
