Republican Senate Candidate Fires Press Secretary Over Trump Criticism

Republican candidate for Senate and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has fired his press secretary after his social media posts criticizing Donald Trump were unearthed.
An account on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly belonging to LaRose’ former press secretary Rob Nichols was discovered last week. The account had criticized and mocked Trump and was deleted shortly after people started identifying the account as belonging to Nichols.
By Tuesday, Nichols was fired. Three sources told NBC News that his termination was a result of the tweets.
LaRose has faced a tough primary season, with opponent Bernie Moreno earning praise from Trump, suggesting he may endorse Moreno over LaRose. LaRose has been criticized by some in the Republican Party for his past criticism of Trump–though he has since changed his mind and now endorsed Trump in 2024.
