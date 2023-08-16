Republican Senate Candidate Fires Press Secretary Over Trump Criticism - The Messenger
Republican Senate Candidate Fires Press Secretary Over Trump Criticism

Republican candidate for Senate and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose fired his press secretary after tweets criticizing Trump were unearthed

Alec Dent
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) makes his acceptance speech with his wife Lauren during the Ohio Republican Party election night watch party reception in Columbus, Ohio, on November 8, 2022. PAUL VERNON/AFP via Getty Images

Republican candidate for Senate and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has fired his press secretary after his social media posts criticizing Donald Trump were unearthed.

An account on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly belonging to LaRose’ former press secretary Rob Nichols was discovered last week. The account had criticized and mocked Trump and was deleted shortly after people started identifying the account as belonging to Nichols.

By Tuesday, Nichols was fired. Three sources told NBC News that his termination was a result of the tweets.

LaRose has faced a tough primary season, with opponent Bernie Moreno earning praise from Trump, suggesting he may endorse Moreno over LaRose. LaRose has been criticized by some in the Republican Party for his past criticism of Trump–though he has since changed his mind and now endorsed Trump in 2024.

