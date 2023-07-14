Republican Rep. Eli Crane’s ‘Colored People’ Remark Sparks Immediate Criticism - The Messenger
Republican Rep. Eli Crane’s ‘Colored People’ Remark Sparks Immediate Criticism

Crane made the comments during debate on the annual defense spending bill

Alec Dent
Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) speaks at a press conference on the debt limit and the Freedom Caucus’s plan for spending reduction at the U.S. Capitol on March 28, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., on Thursday received immediate criticism after referring to minorities as "colored people" on the House floor during debate on the annual defense spending bill.

Responding to comments from Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, over a proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, Crane said the proposal would end "woke programming" in the military, saying that the bill “has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or Black people or anybody can serve.”

Beatty immediately requested that the offending phrase be removed from the record, prompting Crane to attempt to amend his comments to "people of color" instead.

Crane later told The Hill that he had misspoken and the phrasing was not intentional, saying: “In a heated floor debate on my amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the color of one’s skin in the Armed Forces, I misspoke. Every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal.”

