Republican Presses DHS Chief on Hypothetical Terrorist Attack: ‘How Will You Explain Yourself?’

A House Republican on Wednesday suggested the U.S. was under increased threat of a terrorist attack as a result of the Biden administration's border policies, taking the Homeland Security chief to task.
"It's clear to me that we are in growing danger of a coordinated terrorist attack because of your policies," Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., told Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a hearing. "Have you given any thought to how you're going to explain yourself when that happens?"
Mayorkas was testifying before the powerful House Judiciary Committee when Republicans pressed him on the number of individuals on the terror watchlist who have been encountered at the southern border. There has been a sharp increase in the number of people on the the federal Terrorist Screening Dataset who have been encountered at the border.
"The safety and security of the American people is our highest priority," Mayorkas responded.
Mayorkas gave a similar answer when pressed by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., on the status of more than 100 people who are on that list who have been encountered this year. The Homeland Security chief said he would provide the committee with an update on the individuals at a later date.
