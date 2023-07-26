Republican Presses DHS Chief on Hypothetical Terrorist Attack: ‘How Will You Explain Yourself?’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Republican Presses DHS Chief on Hypothetical Terrorist Attack: ‘How Will You Explain Yourself?’

There has been a surge in the number of suspected terrorists encountered at the southern border this year

Published |Updated
Stephen Neukam
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A House Republican on Wednesday suggested the U.S. was under increased threat of a terrorist attack as a result of the Biden administration's border policies, taking the Homeland Security chief to task.

"It's clear to me that we are in growing danger of a coordinated terrorist attack because of your policies," Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., told Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a hearing. "Have you given any thought to how you're going to explain yourself when that happens?"

Mayorkas was testifying before the powerful House Judiciary Committee when Republicans pressed him on the number of individuals on the terror watchlist who have been encountered at the southern border. There has been a sharp increase in the number of people on the the federal Terrorist Screening Dataset who have been encountered at the border.

"The safety and security of the American people is our highest priority," Mayorkas responded.

Read More

Mayorkas gave a similar answer when pressed by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., on the status of more than 100 people who are on that list who have been encountered this year. The Homeland Security chief said he would provide the committee with an update on the individuals at a later date.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.