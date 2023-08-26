Republican Presidential Hopefuls Need to ‘Find Separation’ from Trump, Sununu Says - The Messenger
Politics.
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Need to ‘Find Separation’ from Trump, Sununu Says

'For the first time in six years we’ve seen leadership in the Republican Party without Donald Trump and it looked pretty good,' said Sununu

Alec Dent
Chris Sununu speaking at Time 100 Summit Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Republican presidential candidates will have to "take it" to Trump in order to succeed during an interview Friday, urging the GOP field to find their own path separate of the former President.

“I think they have to take it to him,” Sununu told The Hill. “They don’t have to go nuclear, like Chris [Christie] does… but everyone in their own way has to find separation from him."

Sununu, who briefly considered entering the 2024 presidential Republican primary himself, said that the first GOP primary debate showed what a post-Trump Republican Party would look like.

“For the first time in six years we’ve seen leadership in the Republican Party without Donald Trump and it looked pretty good,” said Sununu. “I’m opposed to him because he can’t win. I want winners.”

