Politics.
Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: Report

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suggested candidates who can't meet the requirements for the primary debates should end their campaigns

Alec Dent
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a press conference at the City of Miami Police Department in Miami, Florida, on June 12, 2023.GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Mayor of Miami and Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez said candidates who don’t qualify for the first primary debate should drop out of the race, according to a report Friday.

“I agree that if you can’t meet the minimum thresholds, you shouldn’t be trying to take the time involved away from being productive,” Politico reported Suarez told a reporter while at the Iowa State Fair.

In order to qualify for the first Republican debate on August 23, candidates must have 40,000 individual donors, poll at 1% or higher in three polls and sign a pledge to support the eventual party nominee. Suarez has received the necessary donors but still polls beneath the necessary threshold.

Earlier this week, Suarez said that if he fails to qualify for the debate he will end his campaign. He has called the polling requirements “unfair” to lesser-known candidates who would otherwise raise their profile through the debates.

At present, eight Republican candidates have qualified, including President Donald Trump, who has indicated he will skip the debate. The loyalty pledge has been controversial, with Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson both suggesting they find the pledge ridiculous.

