Republican Pollster Finds DeSantis Favorability Increased in Iowa Following Debate
The Florida governor saw his post-debate favorability rating increase more than any candidate, including former President Donald Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saw his favorability rating improve most out of the Republican presidential candidates following the first GOP primary debate Wednesday, according to a new survey of Republicans in Iowa.
Public Opinion Strategies' survey of likely Republican Iowa caucus-goers—commissioned by the pro-DeSantis Citizens Awareness Project—found that in a head-to-head race between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, the former president's lead is only 43 % to 40 %, which is within the poll margin of error.
While the poll was conducted by a pro-DeSantis group, the results do show a bit of a bump for DeSantis in Iowa among likely caucus-goers, which is where DeSantis has placed most of his effort.
Overall, DeSantis' favorability rating went from 68% before the debate to 72% after, with a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points. The only other candidate to have his net favorability go up was Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who went from 69% approve to 71% approve post-debate.
While Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Pence saw their favorability increase, those who view them negatively increased by an equal or larger margin.
Trump—who skipped the first debate—and Chris Christie were the only candidates to see both those who view them favorably decrease and those who view them unfavorably increase, leading to the overall largest net decreases in favorability with a net change of -9% and -14%, respectively.
