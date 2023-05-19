Debt Ceiling Talks Between Republicans and White House Hit a Snag

Debt ceiling talks between the White House and House Republicans abruptly reached an impasse Friday, threatening efforts to reach a deal in time to avoid a government default.

Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), who is leading negotiations for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), said that discussions were on "pause" after meeting with President Joe Biden's aides on Capitol Hill.

"Look, they’re just unreasonable," Graves told reporters, adding that the last round of talks were not "productive."

Following Friday's meeting, a White House official said there are "real differences" between the two sides and that "talks will be difficult."

"The President’s team is working hard towards a reasonable bipartisan solution that can pass the House and the Senate," the official said.

A source familiar with the talks said it’s unclear whether there will be additional meetings between negotiators on Friday or over the weekend.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Republicans have called for significant federal spending cuts as part of any deal, which the White House has not embraced.

“We can't be spending more money next year," McCarthy told reporters at the Captiol. "We have to spend less than we spent the year before. It's pretty easy.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills if the debt limit is not raised as soon as June 1.

The standstill comes after members from both sides of the talks were expressing optimism that they could reach a deal soon. McCarthy said Thursday that he saw a "path" to an agreement and hoped the House could vote on it as soon as next week.

Before leaving for the G7 Summit in Japan, Biden said Wednesday that he was "confident" about the prospects for a deal. Biden is scheduled to return to Washington on Sunday.