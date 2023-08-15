Republican Group Launches Campaign for Ukraine Support

The nonprofit group Defending Democracy Together launched a $2 million campaign on Tuesday to "persuade" GOP voters to support Ukraine as the country continues to fight off a Russian invasion.

'Republicans for Ukraine' will air dozens of testimonials from Republican voters across YouTube and cable and network TV. There will also be billboards.

The launch video for the campaign features a compilation of testimonials with notable Republicans who have criticized efforts in Ukraine being shown in the background like Tucker Carlson and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

The announcement from Defending Democracy Together — a group that's been highly critical of former President Donald Trump — touts the "flagship" testimonial spot as one from a voter named "Dave" in New York.

"I don’t understand some Republican politicians’ reluctance to support a fledgling democracy that is battling an aggressor. It’s a battle we have to help them fight and win," the GOP voter tells the camera in his ad.

The first-person testimonials will be run on TV and digitally through the end of the year. Defending Democracy Together is led by Bill Kristol and Sarah Longwell.

The campaign will directly target GOP voters by airing ads during the first primary debate, set to be hosted by Fox News on Aug. 23.