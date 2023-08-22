Democrats Plan to Link Republican Debate to Trump — Even Though He Won’t Be There

Donald Trump won’t be at the first Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

But that doesn’t mean Democrats won’t make everything that happens on stage all about the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination.

When the president’s campaign aides and Democratic allies counter-program Wednesday’s debate, they will do so by essentially tying all the candidates on the stage to Trump, according to Biden campaign operatives, arguing that the former president’s time as the Republican standard-bearer has so dramatically altered the party in his image that it doesn’t matter whether he participates in the debate.

“It’s going to be the most extreme slate of Republican primary candidates ever taking the stage in Wisconsin. The truth is, it doesn’t matter who wins the debate,” said Cedric Richmond, a former congressman, longtime Biden adviser and co-chair of the president's 2024 campaign. “They have chosen a losing strategy and that strategy is going to be as extreme, as MAGA, and as out of touch with the American people as possible.”

Trump won’t attend Wednesday’s debate, instead choosing to do a sit down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Trump, who had hinted at the decision for weeks, cited polls showing him with a commanding lead in the Republican primary.

Richmond, on a call with reporters ahead of the debate, argued Trump’s plan to skip the debate was essentially irrelevant.

“They are all playing out of the same playbook and they are all espousing the same unpopular positions that Donald Trump led with and he continues to drag this party to the extreme. So whether he is on the stage or not, his extreme agenda will be,” said Richmond. “And the only thing that will be missing is the chaos, the disruption, the bullying, the name-calling of former President Trump.”

Richmond’s comments represent a broader feeling within the Democratic Party: Whether or not Trump is the nominee in 2024, his movement will be the overarching theme of the Republican primary and define the party’s positions in a general election, given that the former president’s supporters are the base of the GOP.

Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign’s communications director, wrote in a memo released ahead of the debate that the contest will only highlight the problems the future Republican nominee will have in a general election.

“That’s a race for the MAGA base,” Tyler wrote, “not a pathway to winning a general election in 2024.”

And Kevin Munoz, a Biden campaign spokesperson, responded to Trump's declining to appear by accusing Trump of wanting to “avoid appearing in Wisconsin because he knows Wisconsin is a state that illustrates his failed leadership.”

“He cannot hide from the fact that Wisconsinites rejected him in 2020,” Muoz said, “and will reject the MAGA agenda again in 2024.”