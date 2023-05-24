The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Republican Congressman: Biden Wants to ‘Regulate Gas Stoves Out of Existence’

    Rep. Pat Fallon said that Biden is “targeting dishwashers, refrigerators, water heaters, furnaces and even air conditioners” in addition to stoves.

    Alec Dent
    Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images

    Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Tex., accused the Energy Department of trying to institute a “de facto ban on gas stoves” during a subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

    The comments came after the Energy Department proposed a rule that would set a cap on how much energy a gas stove can use per year based on a representative 418 cooking cycles.

    Analysis from the Department of Energy found that about half of gas stoves on the market today do not meet the proposed requirements.

    “Like many of you, I was shocked when I first heard reports that the federal government was even considering such a proposed rule,” said Fallon during an Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Subcommittee hearing. “The Biden administration is looking to regulate gas stoves out of existence.”

    Fallon, chair of the subcommittee, also said that Biden is “targeting dishwashers, refrigerators, water heaters, furnaces and even air conditioners” in addition to stoves.

    Department of Energy representatives did not join the subcommittee for the hearing.

