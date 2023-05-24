Republican Congressman: Biden Wants to ‘Regulate Gas Stoves Out of Existence’

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Tex., accused the Energy Department of trying to institute a “de facto ban on gas stoves” during a subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

The comments came after the Energy Department proposed a rule that would set a cap on how much energy a gas stove can use per year based on a representative 418 cooking cycles.

Analysis from the Department of Energy found that about half of gas stoves on the market today do not meet the proposed requirements.

“Like many of you, I was shocked when I first heard reports that the federal government was even considering such a proposed rule,” said Fallon during an Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Subcommittee hearing. “The Biden administration is looking to regulate gas stoves out of existence.”

Fallon, chair of the subcommittee, also said that Biden is “targeting dishwashers, refrigerators, water heaters, furnaces and even air conditioners” in addition to stoves.

Department of Energy representatives did not join the subcommittee for the hearing.