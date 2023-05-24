Republican Congressman: Biden Wants to ‘Regulate Gas Stoves Out of Existence’

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Tex., accused the Energy Department of trying to institute a “de facto ban on gas stoves” during a subcommittee hearing Wednesday.
The comments came after the Energy Department proposed a rule that would set a cap on how much energy a gas stove can use per year based on a representative 418 cooking cycles.
Analysis from the Department of Energy found that about half of gas stoves on the market today do not meet the proposed requirements.
“Like many of you, I was shocked when I first heard reports that the federal government was even considering such a proposed rule,” said Fallon during an Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Subcommittee hearing. “The Biden administration is looking to regulate gas stoves out of existence.”
- Gas stoves can harm your health — and scientists have known that for decades
- Induction stoves: The technology, the politics and why much of the world is on board
- An Ohio law defining natural gas as ‘green energy’ — and backed by dark money — lays out the next battle in the climate wars
- J.D. Vance Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate Race
- 2024 Should Be the Year of the Republican Environmentalist
Fallon, chair of the subcommittee, also said that Biden is “targeting dishwashers, refrigerators, water heaters, furnaces and even air conditioners” in addition to stoves.
Department of Energy representatives did not join the subcommittee for the hearing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics