Spokesperson Torches Reports Saying Former CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Is Trying To Buy The Network

Risa Heller called rumors of the planned takeover 'aggressively false'

Zachary Leeman
Jeff Zucker attends CNN Heroes at American Museum of Natural History in New York CityMike Coppola/Getty Images

A spokesperson for former CNN head Jeff Zucker sternly denied reports that the he's looking to purchase the network.

Zucker resigned from CNN in 2022 after an affair with a colleague came to light. The longtime boss was replaced by Chris Licht under a new company merger, but Licht was out last month after his own leadership came under fire.

According to a Variety report this week, Zucker is now part of a power struggle to take control of CNN, but spokesperson Risa Heller shot down the report.

According to the piece, Zucker has tried recruiting big names like Jeff Bezos to join in funding a bid to gobble up CNN. Warner Bros. Discovery has denied that they are interested in losing CNN.

"There used to be a time when Variety held its content and its reporters to a high standard of truth and facts in journalism, but those days are clearly over. It is stunning to read a piece that is so patently and aggressively false," Heller told Fox News Digital.

According to Heller, Zucker's team disputed multiple instances in the piece before its publication.

"He has never discussed buying CNN with Jeff Bezos, Laurene Powell Jobs or Alex Soros. Jeff has never met or spoken to Alex Soros," she told Variety.

