Report: Secret Service Director “Livid” Over Break-in At National Security Adviser’s Home  

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is reportedly “livid” over the security lapse that allowed an intruder to enter the home of National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan undetected, two sources told NBC News.

The man entered Sullivan’s home in the early hours last month before being confronted by Sullivan who told him to leave.

There were no signs of forced entry and the intruder was able to bypass the agents posted outside the home.

The incident is being considered a “human failure” by the agency according to the NBC sources, and the Secret Service is not blaming technology.

The agency is taking the matter “extremely seriously” and is now looking at possible consequences for the agents involved, according to the sources.

The White House has declined to comment on the incident.

Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One Wednesday he has "total faith in the Secret Service,” according to NBC, but declined to comment on the incident.