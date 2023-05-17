The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Report: Secret Service Director “Livid” Over Break-in At National Security Adviser’s Home  

    A man was able to enter the adviser’s home during the early hours last month undetected by agents posted outside.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is reportedly “livid” over the security lapse that allowed an intruder to enter the home of National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan undetected, two sources told NBC News.

    The man entered Sullivan’s home in the early hours last month before being confronted by Sullivan who told him to leave. 

    There were no signs of forced entry and the intruder was able to bypass the agents posted outside the home. 

    The incident is being considered a “human failure” by the agency according to the NBC sources, and the Secret Service is not blaming technology. 

    Read More

    The agency is taking the matter “extremely seriously” and is now looking at possible consequences for the agents involved, according to the sources. 

    The White House has declined to comment on the incident. 

    Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One Wednesday he has "total faith in the Secret Service,” according to NBC, but declined to comment on the incident. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.