Report: Secret Service Director “Livid” Over Break-in At National Security Adviser’s Home
A man was able to enter the adviser’s home during the early hours last month undetected by agents posted outside.
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is reportedly “livid” over the security lapse that allowed an intruder to enter the home of National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan undetected, two sources told NBC News.
The man entered Sullivan’s home in the early hours last month before being confronted by Sullivan who told him to leave.
There were no signs of forced entry and the intruder was able to bypass the agents posted outside the home.
The incident is being considered a “human failure” by the agency according to the NBC sources, and the Secret Service is not blaming technology.
The agency is taking the matter “extremely seriously” and is now looking at possible consequences for the agents involved, according to the sources.
The White House has declined to comment on the incident.
Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One Wednesday he has "total faith in the Secret Service,” according to NBC, but declined to comment on the incident.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics