Report Reveals Emails Between US Secret Service and Oath Keepers’ Leader
CREW says the emails reveal that Secret Service agents ignored the group's white nationalist ties
A new report by CREW, a nonprofit that investigates policies and government officials, has revealed emails exchanged between the U.S. Secret Service and the leader of the extremist group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, in September 2020.
The emails reveal the nature of the relationship Rhodes was keeping with the agency, which CREW highlights saying that officials involved ignored the group's white nationalist ties.
The emails show Rhodes contacted the Secret Service in order to coordinate the Oath Keepers' participation in a Trump rally that happened in Fayetteville, N.C., on September 19, 2020.
The group leader was communicating with an unidentified agent who called himself “the unofficial liaison to the Oath Keepers (inching towards official)".
This same agent described the extremist group as "primarily retired law enforcement/former military members who are very pro-LEO [law enforcement officer] and Pro Trump. Their stated purpose is to provide protection and medical attention to Trump supporters if they come under attack by leftist groups.”
An agent also clarified in an email that the group would not be at the rally to push any political agenda, but just to make sure people attending make it from their cars and back safely. Rhodes apparently asked for "where they would be allowed to 'operate'," which the agent simply referred him to open sources since he couldn't disclose specific plans of the Secret Service.
- Founder of Oath Keepers to be Sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
- Oath Keepers Founder Sentenced to 18 Years In Prison for Role in Capitol Attack
- Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter, Oath Keepers Founder Warns Trump He’ll Be Found Guilty in Probe
- Jessica Watkins of Oath Keepers Sentenced to 8.5 Years, Judge Cites ‘Compelling Background’
- Oath Keeper Founder’s 18-Year Prison Sentence Scores 5.9 On The Messenger Scale
- Justice Department Appeals Oath Keeper Founder’s Prison Sentence, 7 More Jan. 6 Rioters’
While testifying in October of 2022, John Zimmerman, a former North Carolina leader of the Oath Keepers, said the Secret Service was advising the group on which weapons could be used in their operation, according to CNN. The emails uncovered by CREW did not show any correspondence about weapons the Oath Keepers could use, just about where members of the group could be located.
Zimmerman, while not charged with any crime, was testifying due to members of the Oath Keepers being on trial, accused of seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 riots.
In a different email where the Secret Service responds to a request of more information on what the Oath Keepers are, they fail to acknowledge the group's white nationalists tendencies and previous clashes with law enforcement once again, merely saying they found no records of Rhodes' social media profiles and that they claimed to be a "local community response team for natural or civil disorders." The email also notes that Rhodes has "denounced White Nationalist ideals."
CREW, the nonprofit that obtained the emails, argues that "There was plenty of other publicly available information about Rhodes and the Oath Keepers at the time that should have easily raised alarm."
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim That Florida Governor Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics