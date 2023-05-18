Prepared Remarks for Pence Appear Remarkably Similar to Old Trump Speech: Report

Remarks prepared for a speech this week for former Vice President Mike Pence appeared to be lifted from an address given by former President Donald Trump, according to a report by Politico.
Pence was reportedly set to say, “If we want our families and communities to prosper, America must be the best place on earth to work, invest, innovate, build, master a trade, or start a business. We want companies to move to America, stay in America, and hire American workers.” The passage is almost identical to words his former boss delivered in a speech to the New York Economic Club on Nov. 19, 2019, according to an archived transcript from the White House.
It is unclear whether the remarks were delivered as prepared as the event was not live-streamed.
The discovery comes after Pence accused the Biden campaign in 2020 of plagiarizing Trump's coronavirus response plan.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics