Prepared Remarks for Pence Appear Remarkably Similar to Old Trump Speech: Report

Remarks prepared for a speech this week for former Vice President Mike Pence appeared to be lifted from an address given by former President Donald Trump, according to a report by Politico.

Pence was reportedly set to say, “If we want our families and communities to prosper, America must be the best place on earth to work, invest, innovate, build, master a trade, or start a business. We want companies to move to America, stay in America, and hire American workers.” The passage is almost identical to words his former boss delivered in a speech to the New York Economic Club on Nov. 19, 2019, according to an archived transcript from the White House.

It is unclear whether the remarks were delivered as prepared as the event was not live-streamed.

The discovery comes after Pence accused the Biden campaign in 2020 of plagiarizing Trump's coronavirus response plan.