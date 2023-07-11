Rep. Trone Releases List Of 40 Endorsements In Maryland Senate Race

Rep. David Trone, D-Md., on Tuesday released a list of dozens of endorsements for his Senate bid following Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announcing he would not be running for the Maryland Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Trone is planning to run to replace the retiring Cardin, whose term expires next year.

While Raskin was rumored to be a possible candidate for the seat, he announced on Friday that he intends to remain in the House.

"At this moment, I believe the best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District," he announced in a statement.

Trone's endorsement list includes Kris Fair, a first-term state delegate who chairs the LGBTQ+ caucus, and Democratic Maryland State Senate Majority Leader Nancy King, as well as a number of city mayors.