Rep. Trone Releases List Of 40 Endorsements In Maryland Senate Race
Politics.
Rep. Trone Releases List Of 40 Endorsements In Maryland Senate Race

The congressman's announcement follows Raskin declaring he will not run for the same soon-to-be open Senate seat

Zachary Leeman
David Trone delivers remarks during the National Second Chance event at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial LibraryPhoto by Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Rep. David Trone, D-Md., on Tuesday released a list of dozens of endorsements for his Senate bid following Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announcing he would not be running for the Maryland Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Trone is planning to run to replace the retiring Cardin, whose term expires next year.

While Raskin was rumored to be a possible candidate for the seat, he announced on Friday that he intends to remain in the House.

"At this moment, I believe the best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District," he announced in a statement.

Trone's endorsement list includes Kris Fair, a first-term state delegate who chairs the LGBTQ+ caucus, and Democratic Maryland State Senate Majority Leader Nancy King, as well as a number of city mayors.

