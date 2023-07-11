Rep. Trone Releases List Of 40 Endorsements In Maryland Senate Race

Rep. David Trone, D-Md., on Tuesday released a list of dozens of endorsements for his Senate bid following Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announcing he would not be running for the Maryland Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.
Trone is planning to run to replace the retiring Cardin, whose term expires next year.
While Raskin was rumored to be a possible candidate for the seat, he announced on Friday that he intends to remain in the House.
"At this moment, I believe the best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District," he announced in a statement.
- Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces He Won’t Run For Senate
- Cardin Doesn’t Expect To Endorse in Primary Race To Replace Him
- Raskin To Decide on Senate Run Over Memorial Day Weekend
- Jamie Raskin Accuses GOP Oversight Committee Biden Investigation of ‘Concealing Evidence’ in Letter to Rep. James Comer
- Congressman Jamie Raskin Announces He’s Cancer-Free
Trone's endorsement list includes Kris Fair, a first-term state delegate who chairs the LGBTQ+ caucus, and Democratic Maryland State Senate Majority Leader Nancy King, as well as a number of city mayors.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Calls to Cancel Juneteenth Holiday: ‘Useless’Politics
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics