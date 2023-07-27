Rep. Nancy Mace Jokes About Sex with Her Fiancé at Tim Scott Prayer Breakfast: ‘A Little TMI’

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., awkwardly joked to fellow Christians at the 13th Annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday that she had to decline having sex with her fiancé in the morning otherwise she would have been late to the event.

“When I woke up this morning at seven, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time.’ A little TMI,” Mace said during her remarks gesturing to her fiancé Patrick Bryant.

“I know he can wait. He’s got, we got, I’ll see him later tonight,” she added prompting nervous laughter from the crowd.

The prayer breakfast was hosted by 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, Tim Scott, who is currently a state senator. The event also featured speakers Rep. Russell Fry and Sen. Lindsey Graham, both of South Carolina.