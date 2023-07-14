Rep. Nancy Mace Backs Abortion Amendment After Calling It an ‘A–Hole’ Move - The Messenger
Politics
Rep. Nancy Mace Backs Abortion Amendment After Calling It an ‘A–Hole’ Move

The abortion amendment would reverse the Biden Administration's measure to reimburse the travel costs of service members seeking abortions

Kayla Gallagher
Nancy Mace speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol Building Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Thursday voted "yes" on an abortion amendment for the National Defense Authorization Act that would reverse the reimbursement of travel costs for service members who are seeking abortions.

But, before the vote, Mace was overheard in an elevator calling the amendment an "a--hole" move to her staff, according to a Politico report.

“We should not be taking this f-----g vote, man. F--k,” a visibly frustrated Mace said. “It’s an a--hole move, an a--hole amendment.”

But Mace still voted to add the amendment to the NDAA, ultimately siding with her party.

Mace told the Messenger's Sophie Tatum earlier this month that she thought Republicans sitting on the sidelines when it came to abortion would hurt their chances at winning elections in 2024.

"We need to do more to show that we care about women, particularly women that are facing difficult decisions," she told The Messenger. Adding: "There's so many things that we can be doing to show that we care and … we're just sitting on the sidelines mostly on those issues, and I think that will hurt us in ‘24."

When asked to comment on her backslide, Mace said that she didn't want to "jeopardize out national security" by voting "no."

"I’m all for having these conversations and debates, but doing so as part of a bill which could jeopardize our national security is wrong," Mace told Politico. "Traditionally the NDAA is bipartisan legislation. This year’s bill could be historically partisan."

