Rep. MTG Says Trump ‘Isn’t Asking’ But She Wants House Vote On Expunging Impeachments

Former President Donald Trump is not pushing the House to expunge his two impeachments but his allies in the chamber will plow ahead, according to one of Trump's closest confidants in Congress.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Thursday that although Trump has not requested that his impeachments be expunged, she is part of an effort to bring separate resolutions to the floor to expunge the former president's two impeachments.

Greene said she and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., are leading the resolutions and she expects the House will vote on the measures at some point.

"I talk to President Trump often. It's not something he's asking for," the bombastic Georgia Republican said, calling both Democratic-led impeachments of Trump "wrong" and "so egregious."

"They're politically motivated. The process wasn't followed. It's an embarrassment and a stain on our history," she said. "And they shouldn't have happened."

Greene said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not make a deal with Trump to hold votes on the expungement resolutions she and Stefanik are leading, as Politico reported Thursday morning.

"We're not making deals with the president," she said. "We're doing the right thing."

McCarthy has also denied the existence of such an arrangement.

The House, under the previous Democratic majority, voted to impeach Trump on two occasions, and the Senate each time acquitted him of all charges.

Greene is leading a House resolution to expunge the first impeachment in 2019, when Trump was charged with abuse of power for pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The former president was also charged with obstruction of Congress.

Stefanik is leading the resolution to expunge Trump's second impeachment from 2021, when the House charged him with incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Trump announced this week that he's expected to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges after the Justice Department informed him he's a target of its probe into the deadly riots.

Greene said she and Stefanik are "working really hard to get the votes" for the expungement resolutions, but she wasn't sure of a timeline.

"I think it will get a vote," she said. "I think we'll be able to get it done."

However, several House Republicans said Thursday they've not heard of the expungement effort.

"I don't even know what that is," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., who chairs the elected leadership committee that brings various House Republican factions together to discuss legislative issues, said he has not seen any proposals to expunge Trump's impeachments.

"I'm not sure what that would look like," he said. "I'll just say that I think that the second impeachment of Trump was the biggest cheapening of impeachment in American history."

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said he and a few dozen of his fellow centrist Republican friends texted after the Politico story dropped. He said none of them had heard anything about the expungement effort.

It has never been discussed in GOP conference meetings, he said. "Until somebody brings it up I don't take it serious," Bacon said.

The effort "doesn't make sense," he added. "You expunge something when you're found guilty."

A House impeachment vote is the equivalent of an indictment, while the Senate trial on the charges is ultimately what determines guilt or innocence. Trump was acquitted in the Senate on all charges.

More conservative Republicans, however, said they would support expunging the impeachments.

"I think that is something we should revisit," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said.

Donalds' fellow Freedom Caucus members Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., also said they would support expunging Trump's impeachment charges.

"It shouldn't have been prosecuted in the first place," Norman said.

Stephen Neukam contributed to this report.