    Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ Away

    President Joe Biden previously told reporters he was 'very optimistic' a deal would be made soon

    Zachary Leeman
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., told reporters on Saturday that a debt ceiling deal was "hours or days" away.

    The Republican congressman said a deal is "within reach," but there is still a "short list" of terms to be agreed upon.

    "We've had a long list for a long time. What I didn't anticipate is we'd have a very short list for a very long time," he told NBC News reporter Ryan Nobles.

    Asked when a deal could be reached, McHenry simply replied it could be "hours or days."

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote a letter to Congress on Friday and gave June 5 as a new deadline for the debt ceiling deal, warning the government will have little cash on hand by then. She previously warned the country could default on its debts as soon as June 1.

    McHenry called Yellen's new deadline "very tight." Republicans have pushed for spending cuts to be tied to raising the debt ceiling, among other things.

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., later struck an optimistic tone. Asked if a deal could be reached by June 5, McCarthy replied, "yeah."

    "We did make progress, we worked well into early this morning. Some things we just have to finish out," he told reporters at the Capitol.

    President Joe Biden said on Friday he's "very optimistic" about a deal being made soon.

