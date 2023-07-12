Rep. McCaul Subpoenas State Department For China Sanctions-Related Documents  - The Messenger
Politics.
Rep. McCaul Subpoenas State Department For China Sanctions-Related Documents 

The subpoena is a follow-up to a request for documents related to reports the federal agency held back on more severe measures to improve relations

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 13: Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) speaks at House Foreign Affairs Committee with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee questioned Blinken about the steps President Joe Biden’s administration took during the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Tuesday subpoenaed the State Department for documents relating to sanction policies directed at China. 

McCaul gave Secretary of State Antony Blinken until July 17 to hand over documents and communications relating to proposed sanctions and conversations regarding their implementation and accused the department of refusing to issue sanctions after a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the U.S.

McCaul confirmed in a statement the subpoena was signed and delivered to the agency. 

Wednesday’s subpoena is related to a May request from the representative for documents related to reports the federal agency held back on more severe measures to improve relations between the U.S. and China. 

The U.S. shot down a Chinese balloon in February. China's government has insisted that the balloon was an accident.

