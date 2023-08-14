Rep. Matt Gaetz While Stumping for Trump: ‘Only Through Force Do We Make Any Change’

TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., over the weekend said that using “force” is the “only” way to make change while speaking at the Iowa State Fair, which he attended in support of former President Donald Trump.
After being introduced by Trump on Saturday, Gaetz spoke to a crowd of fair attendees.
“We know that only through force do we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington, D.C.,” Gaetz said to the crowd.
The fair, a staple campaign event in a key early-voting state, was also the site of a clash over the weekend between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the former president’s top rival for the GOP nomination.
