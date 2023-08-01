Rep Matt Gaetz Says DeSantis Is ‘Desperate,’ ‘Thirsty’ for Inviting Kamala Harris to Discuss Florida Black History Standards
DeSantis and his officials have fired back at criticism of the new standards that suggest slaves benefitted from enslavement
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., bashed GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter on Tuesday for inviting Vice President Kamala Harris to debate the state's newest Black history curriculum, which has drawn extensive criticism from both sides of the aisle.
Gaetz, who is an ally of DeSanits' presidential opponent Donald Trump, said the invitation makes the Florida Republican look "thirsty."
"Imagine being desperate enough to be thirsty for a Kamala visit," Gaetz tweeted.
- Harris Rejects DeSantis’ Invitation to Debate Florida Black History Standards
- ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips DeSantis Defense of Black History Standards: ‘Blacksplaining’
- DeSantis on Florida Black History Standards: ‘People Acquired Skills in Spite of Slavery, Not Because of It’
- DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’
- DeSantis Invites Harris for Visit to ‘Set The Record Straight’ on Black History Education Standards
DeSantis and his officials have fired back at criticism of the new standards that suggest slaves benefitted from enslavement, comparing its critics to the vice president who has been vocal about her disapproval of the curriculum.
The governor invited Harris to Florida in a letter on Monday to "set the record straight."
