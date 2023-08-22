Rep. Matt Gaetz Rips Miami Mayor Suarez After He Fails to Make Debate Stage

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Tuesday took aim at GOP Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on X, formerly known as Twitter, over Suarez previously announcing that he had qualified for the first Republican presidential debate when he actually had not met the Republican National Committee requirements.
"Imagine how low a candidate’s self awareness must be to post this, and keep it pinned, when they didn’t make the debate," Gaetz's posted, sharing Suarez's Aug. 18 post announcing his debate attendance that is currently pinned to the presidential candidate's social media field.
Suarez told the Associated Press in an interview last week that he had reached the RNC criteria, including the donor threshold and polling requirements, to appear on the debate stage on Wednesday, however, the RNC later clarified that he had not.
Late Monday, the RNC announced that eight presidential hopefuls had qualified for Wednesday's debate.
Qualifying candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramamswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, S.C., former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Qualifies for GOP Presidential Debate
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Confirms He Did Not Qualify for First GOP Presidential Debate: ‘ I Accept the Rules’
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP Debate
- GOP Presidential Hopeful Francis Suarez: Qualifying for First Debate ‘Is Frankly Priceless’
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Files Paperwork to Run for President
- The Curious Case of Francis Suarez
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics